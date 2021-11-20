DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

The "I Am a Unique Snowflake" thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

The "I Am a Unique Snowflake" thread

   
Old 11-20-21, 05:13 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
jfoobar's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Posts: 39,467
Received 198 Likes on 148 Posts
The "I Am a Unique Snowflake" thread
Tell us something fairly unique or unusual about yourself. It can be something you have done (or haven't done), something you like that no one else does (or vice versa), something you own, a famous relative, whatever.

DAZZLE US WITH YOUR DISTINCTIVENESS!
jfoobar is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.