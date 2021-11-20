What are some good board games you can play on the PC?

I debated between Other and Video Game Talk but I'm looking more for board games that also happen to be able to be played on the PC. My husband and I love video games but hate setting them up, pieces get lost, time gets lost in the set up, the cats mess it up, the kids mess it up, etc. I just got Ticket to Ride. Husband is out of town and he's coming back Monday so we probably won't get to it until next weekend. Eyeing Talisman and Wingspan. He's into war games and I'm into Monopoly. He's into spending four hours reading booklets of rules, I'm into games I can play with minimal rule reading. Thinking of getting Clue for myself. What are some good games, the bigger the better, that can be played on the PC?