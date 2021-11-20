DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

What are some good board games you can play on the PC?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

What are some good board games you can play on the PC?

   
Old 11-20-21, 03:46 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,610
Received 26 Likes on 21 Posts
What are some good board games you can play on the PC?
I debated between Other and Video Game Talk but I'm looking more for board games that also happen to be able to be played on the PC. My husband and I love video games but hate setting them up, pieces get lost, time gets lost in the set up, the cats mess it up, the kids mess it up, etc. I just got Ticket to Ride. Husband is out of town and he's coming back Monday so we probably won't get to it until next weekend. Eyeing Talisman and Wingspan. He's into war games and I'm into Monopoly. He's into spending four hours reading booklets of rules, I'm into games I can play with minimal rule reading. Thinking of getting Clue for myself. What are some good games, the bigger the better, that can be played on the PC?
GatorDeb is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.