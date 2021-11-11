DVD Talk Forum

If you changed your username, what would it be?

If you changed your username, what would it be?

   
Old 11-11-21, 12:35 PM
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 32,769
Received 424 Likes on 299 Posts
If you changed your username, what would it be?
I'm tempted to change mine to "Wandering Meatloaf".
Old 11-11-21, 01:00 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 35,963
Received 381 Likes on 278 Posts
Re: If you changed your username, what would it be?
Enormous Genitals, just to irritate Bando
Old 11-11-21, 01:02 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
AGuyNamedMike's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 16,120
Received 169 Likes on 121 Posts
Re: If you changed your username, what would it be?
Not Inglenook Hampendick, that's for sure.
