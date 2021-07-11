DVD Talk Forum

Carryout Thanksgiving dinner?

   
Carryout Thanksgiving dinner?
Do any of you get a traditional Turkey dinner as carry-out from a nice restaurant? I'm considering it this year because I want to take a break from making it myself.
Re: Carryout Thanksgiving dinner?
Even before the pandemic, we would do this every other year or so. It typically works out pretty well.
Re: Carryout Thanksgiving dinner?
Nope, Thanksgiving turkey is one of my favorite meals to cook. Some years I'll deep fry, some years I'll smoke it. If I were roasting it in the oven though, I might consider it.
Re: Carryout Thanksgiving dinner?
I cook the turkey in the oven. Preparing dinner, turkey and sides, ends up being a major chunk of the day. Dinner itself is over in like 30 minutes. And then there's another 30+ minutes doing dishes.
