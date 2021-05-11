DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Who Owns The Leftovers?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"
View Poll Results: Do You Own the Leftovers if you treat a friend to dinner out?
Yes, I bought it, it's mine.
0
0%
No, I'm not weird.
2
100.00%
I have no friends.
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Who Owns The Leftovers?

   
Old 11-05-21, 10:49 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer
Thread Starter
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,759
Received 285 Likes on 203 Posts
Who Owns The Leftovers?
I thought this should be carried over from the Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Thread:

If you take a friend out for dinner, your treat, do you own any leftovers your friend might have - left over? Do you get to say whether they can take the leftovers home or not?

My opinion: no. What, are you high?

What do other Otters think?
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-05-21, 11:28 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,939
Received 397 Likes on 193 Posts
Re: Who Owns The Leftovers?
Originally Posted by Kurt D View Post
I thought this should be carried over from the Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Thread:

If you take a friend out for dinner, your treat, do you own any leftovers your friend might have - left over? Do you get to say whether they can take the leftovers home or not?

My opinion: no. What, are you high?

What do other Otters think?
I cannot think of a single person on this planet whose leftover food I would want to eat. And I weigh 300 pounds.
Vibiana is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Kurt D (11-05-21)
Old 11-05-21, 11:38 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Reviewer
Thread Starter
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,759
Received 285 Likes on 203 Posts
Re: Who Owns The Leftovers?
Originally Posted by Vibiana View Post
I cannot think of a single person on this planet whose leftover food I would want to eat. And I weigh 300 pounds.

I think the crux is whether your guest to dinner should be ALLOWED to take the leftovers home. If they don't finish, they need to leave it there, since it doesn't 'belong to them'.
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-05-21, 11:50 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Sonic's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 18,453
Received 33 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: Who Owns The Leftovers?

Sonic is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.