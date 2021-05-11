View Poll Results: Do You Own the Leftovers if you treat a friend to dinner out?
Yes, I bought it, it's mine.
0
0%
No, I'm not weird.
100.00%
I have no friends.
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Who Owns The Leftovers?
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,759
Received 285 Likes on 203 Posts
Who Owns The Leftovers?
I thought this should be carried over from the Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Thread:
If you take a friend out for dinner, your treat, do you own any leftovers your friend might have - left over? Do you get to say whether they can take the leftovers home or not?
My opinion: no. What, are you high?
What do other Otters think?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,939
Received 397 Likes on 193 Posts
Re: Who Owns The Leftovers?
#3
DVD Talk Reviewer
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,759
Received 285 Likes on 203 Posts
Re: Who Owns The Leftovers?
I think the crux is whether your guest to dinner should be ALLOWED to take the leftovers home. If they don't finish, they need to leave it there, since it doesn't 'belong to them'.
