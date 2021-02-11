DVD Talk Forum

What do you put on your cereal?

Old 11-02-21, 06:29 AM
What do you put on your cereal?
I usually add blueberries because of their nutritional value and they're pretty easy to grab a handful to throw in the bowl. Was looking at possibly changing things up. So, just looking for ideas. I usually eat Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds.
Old 11-02-21, 06:47 AM
Re: What do you put on your cereal?
There was a time when I was a kid when it was not uncommon for me to put half a sliced banana on my cereal, but for the past 35+ years I have never put anything on it except milk and, when needed, some sort of sweetener.
