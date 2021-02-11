What do you put on your cereal?
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
What do you put on your cereal?
I usually add blueberries because of their nutritional value and they're pretty easy to grab a handful to throw in the bowl. Was looking at possibly changing things up. So, just looking for ideas. I usually eat Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds.
#2
Re: What do you put on your cereal?
There was a time when I was a kid when it was not uncommon for me to put half a sliced banana on my cereal, but for the past 35+ years I have never put anything on it except milk and, when needed, some sort of sweetener.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off