Thoughts on writing a recommendation letter

Someone I have supervised at work has asked me to write a recommendation letter for their application to graduate school.



Any thoughts on the kinds of things I should say, or areas I should address? I feel like if it was a job recommendation letter, I would know what to say, but not so certain about graduate school.



A million years ago, when I applied to GS, I asked a professor to write a recommendation letter. I found out later that he hand-wrote it while he was on vacation in Greece, and it was borderline incoherent (but filled with positive adjectives).



Maybe I should add that she is a middle-aged woman, applying to GS now that her kids are all adults.