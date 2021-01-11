DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Thoughts on writing a recommendation letter

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Thoughts on writing a recommendation letter

   
Old 11-01-21, 05:07 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 9,053
Received 326 Likes on 243 Posts
Thoughts on writing a recommendation letter
Someone I have supervised at work has asked me to write a recommendation letter for their application to graduate school.

Any thoughts on the kinds of things I should say, or areas I should address? I feel like if it was a job recommendation letter, I would know what to say, but not so certain about graduate school.

A million years ago, when I applied to GS, I asked a professor to write a recommendation letter. I found out later that he hand-wrote it while he was on vacation in Greece, and it was borderline incoherent (but filled with positive adjectives).

Maybe I should add that she is a middle-aged woman, applying to GS now that her kids are all adults.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Bad Roommates

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.