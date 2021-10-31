View Poll Results: Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
Yes
0
0%
No
2
66.67%
I don't know.
1
33.33%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
#3
Re: Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
My street (cul-de-sac) has been dead the past few years because most of the houses are dark. I've joined the dark side and will be hiding again this year. So, no trick'r'treaters here.
#4
Re: Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
Where I am, it is dusk, so not quite dark enough yet for trick-or-treaters. I Have a couple of bags of candy ready. My wife taking our son to a friend's place so the group can go trick-or-treating together.
#5
Re: Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
None that we'll admit to. Pay no attention to the freshly turned soil in the garden beds. [lurid organ music]
#6
