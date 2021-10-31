DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
Yes
0
0%
No
2
66.67%
I don't know.
1
33.33%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?

   
Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
Re: Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
I work on Halloween.
Re: Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
My street (cul-de-sac) has been dead the past few years because most of the houses are dark. I've joined the dark side and will be hiding again this year. So, no trick'r'treaters here.
Re: Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
Where I am, it is dusk, so not quite dark enough yet for trick-or-treaters. I Have a couple of bags of candy ready. My wife taking our son to a friend's place so the group can go trick-or-treating together.
Re: Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
None that we'll admit to. Pay no attention to the freshly turned soil in the garden beds. [lurid organ music]
Re: Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
None that we'll admit to. Pay no attention to the freshly turned soil in the garden beds.



