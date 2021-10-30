DVD Talk Forum

Bad Roommates

Bad Roommates

   
10-30-21, 07:04 PM
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 1,698
Received 59 Likes on 58 Posts
Bad Roommates
I think, something that sucks, is when you pay your roommate/landlord in advance, then they cook what smells like a delicious meal downstairs and they don't invite you. Like, I'm living on pizza pops, waffles, and bread....I'd love to have some of whatever they're cooking, but no invite. And trust me, they bag and bottle that shit, so I can't touch it. I just feel that's mean...I'm hungry...And now I have to walk aways to get food...Dammit...
10-30-21, 07:06 PM
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 1,698
Received 59 Likes on 58 Posts
Re: Bad Roommates
Originally Posted by Goonies85
PLUS, they know I recently declared bankruptcy so they know I'm kinda fucked. They don't care. They just want that rent check.
10-30-21, 07:07 PM
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 4,552
Received 271 Likes on 205 Posts
Re: Bad Roommates
None of that sounds like a bad roommate. It's not their job to provide food for you.
10-30-21, 07:24 PM
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 18,442
Received 29 Likes on 26 Posts
Re: Bad Roommates
I would never depend on another man or a woman to cook me dinner. Why? Because I learned how to cook my own food. When I was a teen I hated cooking, I was lazy. In my late 30's is when things really got heated in the kitchen. Now my family and friends LOVE my cooking. I cook good. Learn how to cook OP for your own benefit and survival.
10-30-21, 07:45 PM
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 2,924
Received 84 Likes on 74 Posts
Re: Bad Roommates
Originally Posted by Sonic
I would never depend on another man or a woman to cook me dinner. Why? Because I learned how to cook my own food. When I was a teen I hated cooking, I was lazy. In my late 30's is when things really got heated in the kitchen. Now my family and friends LOVE my cooking. I cook good. Learn how to cook OP for your own benefit and survival.
At minimum as an extremely lazy nerdy slacker/hacker type, one should know how to cook stuff like:

- frozen pizza
- spaghetti
- raman noodles
- mac n cheese
- grilled cheese sandwiches
- etc ....


