Bad Roommates

I think, something that sucks, is when you pay your roommate/landlord in advance, then they cook what smells like a delicious meal downstairs and they don't invite you. Like, I'm living on pizza pops, waffles, and bread....I'd love to have some of whatever they're cooking, but no invite. And trust me, they bag and bottle that shit, so I can't touch it. I just feel that's mean...I'm hungry...And now I have to walk aways to get food...Dammit...