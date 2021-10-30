Bad Roommates
Bad Roommates
I think, something that sucks, is when you pay your roommate/landlord in advance, then they cook what smells like a delicious meal downstairs and they don't invite you. Like, I'm living on pizza pops, waffles, and bread....I'd love to have some of whatever they're cooking, but no invite. And trust me, they bag and bottle that shit, so I can't touch it. I just feel that's mean...I'm hungry...And now I have to walk aways to get food...Dammit...
Re: Bad Roommates
Re: Bad Roommates
None of that sounds like a bad roommate. It's not their job to provide food for you.
Re: Bad Roommates
I would never depend on another man or a woman to cook me dinner. Why? Because I learned how to cook my own food. When I was a teen I hated cooking, I was lazy. In my late 30's is when things really got heated in the kitchen. Now my family and friends LOVE my cooking. I cook good. Learn how to cook OP for your own benefit and survival.
Re: Bad Roommates
- frozen pizza
- spaghetti
- raman noodles
- mac n cheese
- grilled cheese sandwiches
- etc ....
