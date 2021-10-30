Legal advice: Idiot condo owner - Twilight Zone episode

Condo life is great, except when there's an idiot in the building. Here's the cliff notes. One owner who suffers from psychological problems including accute victimitis, hired a lawyer who sent us a letter asking for documents she's entitled to, and that we allegedly refused multiple times to give her. Standard stuff like annual financial report/budget, condo declaration, any amendments made and the minutes for condo meetings,, except for the condo declaration which every owner should already have because well we all bought a damn condo. So, essentially, the lawyer is asking us to send documents that her client should already have... I was like wtf???It's pretty clear that, when you talk to her, she understands absolutely nothing you say, makes abdolutely no sense, and will bring up the exact same topic/questions over and over and over again, year... after... year... Note that we did refuse to give her one thing she wanted (for some obscure reason), and she asked for in an email filled with nonsense and veiled threats: full access to the condo's bank account details. Stating that by law, we must give her access according to rule xxxx and that we'd hear from her lawyers (plural...) if we didn't comply. It was obviously a BS demand because it only takes 5 min reading rule xxxx to figure out that access to the bank account is reserved to administrators, which she isn't. We replied as such, and heard nothing about the bank account after that.The other thing is that she ain't pulling the string or writing those emails, her manipulative parasite of a b/f is. It's his email account not hers. She can barely put two coherent sentences together and these emails are all detailed and filled with nonsense but well written. The dude is a former union rep. And I strongly suspect that he/they are just doing this to piss us off, because he's a smoker and we amended the condo rules to ban smoking indoors. Moreover, speaking of parasites, they contribute absolutely nothing in terms of taking care of the property. In a word, they complain a lot, but they don't do shit, and that started way before the smoking thing, as in, when he moved in...We obviously can't ignore the lawyer so I believe that as a first step, we'll send him the documents, making it damn clear that we already distribute those documents to every owner at the annual meeting. Then we'll see what happens and we'll see if we also need a lawyer. I push comes to shove, we can take her to court because we already have a file on her/them thicker than a brick.People who don't do shit except whine and waste people's time piss me off... And that dude is just a leech, not even the owner...I might slash their tires.(ok not...)So lawerly dudes or dudettes, I know condo laws/rules vary, but any general tips would be appreciated.