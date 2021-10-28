When was the last time you got really sick? (COVID-19 included) and what were your symptoms?
So for the folks here, when was the time you got really sick that kept you at home for days, weeks or even worse case sent you to the hospital? This includes COVID if you caught it
As for me, the last time I got really sick was June 2019. I was on a 2 week trip to Asia and as I was on the tail end and getting ready to head home, I started feeling it in my throat.
By the time I got home, the symptoms exploded. Fever, cough, head and body aches. Excessive mucus and even pink eye. I was a mess for almost 2 weeks. I tried going to the movies the day after I got back and nodded off and my pink eye glued my eyes shut. I definitely should have stayed home. I also irresponsibly went to work sick and got 3 people in my office really sick. They were absolutely livid with me for weeks. I had paid sick time and stupidly didn't use it and I felt really bad. My colleagues eventually forgave me. I went to a Urgent care doctor and she diagnosed me with Post nasal drip. I was like really? That caused all these symptoms. She gave me eye drops and cough syrup and eventually I got better.
It's been almost 2 years now and luckily even with COVID, I haven't gotten sick. I have taken my flu shot as if last week and I'm double vaccinated.
What about the rest of you?
When was the last time you got really sick? (COVID-19 included) and what were your symptoms?
Had a heart attack 2 years ago. Not really been ill since then.
I had a severe cough and shortness of breath for two weeks in January 2020. I couldn't say more than two words without fighting for air. I took a COVID-19 test which was negative. I'm not sure what I had, but I'm glad it went away.
