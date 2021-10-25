DVD Talk Forum

A roach just tried to climb into my ear!!!

A roach just tried to climb into my ear!!!

   
Old 10-25-21, 10:46 PM
A roach just tried to climb into my ear!!!
There I was, laying in bed, minding my own business, letting the melatonin kick in while watching You, when something jumps into my ear. I jump and whack it away then I feel it in my hand and I shake off my body while jumping out of the bed. I run to my husband and tell him a bug just tried to jump in my ear and he comes to the bedroom and finally finds a cockroach squirreling off on the floor. He released it into the wild instead of killing it.

I still feel little bugs all over my body.
Old 10-25-21, 10:55 PM
Re: A roach just tried to climb into my ear!!!
Well... how many bugs have every one of us "eaten" while asleep? Or, so the urban legend goes. Icky, yucky stuff. Bugs stuck in ears is a serious business (infection, hearing loss, the 'yuck' factor, and the whole ghastly catalogue of horrors and sequelae). I hope it never happens to you, me, nor anyone else in this fine forum.
Old 10-25-21, 11:18 PM
Re: A roach just tried to climb into my ear!!!
Since the pandemic I've been stripping in my garage and leaving my pants there when I reuse them. A couple days ago I feel something crawling up my leg, which I occasionally feel but must be something else, I definitely feel like I smashed something against my leg when I slapped that spot. I shake my pants leg like crazy driving 80 down the highway. When I get to work sure enough I see a dead spider on the floor board.
Old 10-25-21, 11:23 PM
Re: A roach just tried to climb into my ear!!!
Originally Posted by GatorDeb
I still feel little bugs all over my body.


