A roach just tried to climb into my ear!!!

There I was, laying in bed, minding my own business, letting the melatonin kick in while watching You, when something jumps into my ear. I jump and whack it away then I feel it in my hand and I shake off my body while jumping out of the bed. I run to my husband and tell him a bug just tried to jump in my ear and he comes to the bedroom and finally finds a cockroach squirreling off on the floor. He released it into the wild instead of killing it.



I still feel little bugs all over my body.

