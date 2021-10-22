DVD Talk Forum

The 2021 Supply Chain Shortages Thread

The 2021 Supply Chain Shortages Thread

   
The 2021 Supply Chain Shortages Thread
As the holidays approach and we are hit with doom and gloom forecasts that there will be nothing on the shelves for under the tree or on the dinner table, what items are you actually having trouble finding?

Two food items that I have not been able to easily locate have been frozen onion rings, any variety though I prefer the Alexia brand, and imitation crab. That one seems less of an issue, but still is often out at all stores near me. That sucks, because that is a staple in my house. Easy quick seafood nachos.

I am sure I am missing some, but what can't anybody else find?

Re: The 2021 Supply Chain Shortages Thread
With more people eating at home the demand for groceries has skyrocketed. Manufacturers are having to temporarily discontinue some less popular items in order to meet demand for the more popular ones.
I'm going to assume French fries sell more than onion rings. If a company makes both they may cut back, or discontinue onion rings in order to shift production to the sudden increase in demand for French fries.
Chef Boy Ar Dee has limited production on some canned stuff to make more of the bigger sellers.
The supply of aluminum cans has not been impacted, however, the demand for the most popular varieties of beer and soft drinks has skyrocketed, so some varieties have been cut back/discontinued in favor of making more of the popular.
7up had to discontinue Cherry 7up, Tahitian Treat and Hawaiian Punch in cans in order to meet the increase in demand for regular 7up in cans. A couple of them have since come back.
Demand for fountain syrup has tanked.
With more people staying home instead of going out the demand for groceries is at all time high. It's not a supply chain problem so much as a production problem. The factories can't make the stuff fast enough. Could be a factor in the Kellogg's strike.

Things I can't find
Hawaiian Punch in cans
Big Beefaroni
Several generic store brand items have been discontinued. I've noticed it with bread.
