Re: The 2021 Supply Chain Shortages Thread

With more people eating at home the demand for groceries has skyrocketed. Manufacturers are having to temporarily discontinue some less popular items in order to meet demand for the more popular ones.

I'm going to assume French fries sell more than onion rings. If a company makes both they may cut back, or discontinue onion rings in order to shift production to the sudden increase in demand for French fries.

Chef Boy Ar Dee has limited production on some canned stuff to make more of the bigger sellers.

The supply of aluminum cans has not been impacted, however, the demand for the most popular varieties of beer and soft drinks has skyrocketed, so some varieties have been cut back/discontinued in favor of making more of the popular.

7up had to discontinue Cherry 7up, Tahitian Treat and Hawaiian Punch in cans in order to meet the increase in demand for regular 7up in cans. A couple of them have since come back.

Demand for fountain syrup has tanked.

With more people staying home instead of going out the demand for groceries is at all time high. It's not a supply chain problem so much as a production problem. The factories can't make the stuff fast enough. Could be a factor in the Kellogg's strike.



Things I can't find

Hawaiian Punch in cans

Big Beefaroni

Several generic store brand items have been discontinued. I've noticed it with bread.