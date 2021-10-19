Re: James Webb Space Telescope

They'll keep Hubble going as long as they can, but I think Hubble is on borrowed time. There was the glitch earlier this year that had it out of commission for about 5 weeks while they were doing troubleshooting. Hubble uses mechanical gyroscopes to maintain stability. From the Hubble's webpage, there are 6 gyroscopes on board, three have failed and they need the three remaining to maintain pointing.