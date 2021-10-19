DVD Talk Forum

James Webb Space Telescope

   
James Webb Space Telescope
If anyone is interested, the JWST arrived at the launch facility in French Guiana last week. Scheduled for launch on December 18th.

BBC News
Re: James Webb Space Telescope
Is this intended to completely replace, or just supplement/improve upon, the Hubbell telescope? (I.e., will Hubbell remain in service or not?)
Re: James Webb Space Telescope
They'll keep Hubble going as long as they can, but I think Hubble is on borrowed time. There was the glitch earlier this year that had it out of commission for about 5 weeks while they were doing troubleshooting. Hubble uses mechanical gyroscopes to maintain stability. From the Hubble's webpage, there are 6 gyroscopes on board, three have failed and they need the three remaining to maintain pointing.
