Blade Runner - Deckards Gun Replicas

   
10-16-21, 09:13 AM
Join Date: Jul 2005
Posts: 5,349
Blade Runner - Deckards Gun Replicas
I have been trying to find a good replica of this gun, qithout having to pay out $1000 for the Jap imports.

Seen a lot of 3D printed replicas and what not and wondered if anyone has picked anything up, or recommend a specific model or seller.

I am willing to dish out a few hundred for one. And recommendations are appreciated.
10-16-21, 10:01 AM
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,921
Received 306 Likes on 212 Posts
Re: Blade Runner - Deckards Gun Replicas
Have you checked out therpf.com?
Take a look in the Junkyard or in the project runs section.
