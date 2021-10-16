Blade Runner - Deckards Gun Replicas
Blade Runner - Deckards Gun Replicas
I have been trying to find a good replica of this gun, qithout having to pay out $1000 for the Jap imports.
Seen a lot of 3D printed replicas and what not and wondered if anyone has picked anything up, or recommend a specific model or seller.
I am willing to dish out a few hundred for one. And recommendations are appreciated.
Re: Blade Runner - Deckards Gun Replicas
Have you checked out therpf.com?
Take a look in the Junkyard or in the project runs section.
