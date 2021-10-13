Bringing new kittens home to live with an older cat- experiences?

I posted a while ago about losing one of my two sibling cats to cancer recently- I'd had both since they were kittens. Her surviving brother is now 14 years old, personality-wise he's about the same as he's always been, only concern is that he's been losing weight over the past year or so. The two of them hung out together a lot but sometimes separately also, since she left he doesn't really seem to think much of it but likely knew something was wrong with her the last few weeks she was here.



I'd like to adopt 2 new sibling kittens while he is still here- I've heard good and bad things about doing that. Some say the older cat will resent the new ones and they'll never get along, others say the older cat will like having company and possibly even feel younger himself. I'd like to know of anyone's first-hand experiences with this, both good and bad. Please don't generalize with more "I heard that it's bad/good" comments, just first-hand experience. I know all cats are different.