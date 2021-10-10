Oldest item you still use on a regular basis?

So my Sharp Carousel microwave died this week. I was quite impressed by its lifespan - from 2002 (college dorm life) to Oct 2021.



That got me thinking - whats the oldest item you have that you still use on a regular basis?



A car, a TV, a kitchen appliance? I guess a house would be a common answer, but can you think of anything else?



And as the old saying goes, they dont make things like they use to. So I hope my new Sharp microwave lasts just as long as the old one.