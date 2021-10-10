Oldest item you still use on a regular basis?
Oldest item you still use on a regular basis?
So my Sharp Carousel microwave died this week. I was quite impressed by its lifespan - from 2002 (college dorm life) to Oct 2021.
That got me thinking - whats the oldest item you have that you still use on a regular basis?
A car, a TV, a kitchen appliance? I guess a house would be a common answer, but can you think of anything else?
And as the old saying goes, they dont make things like they use to. So I hope my new Sharp microwave lasts just as long as the old one.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Oldest item you still use on a regular basis?
Commodore 128
NES
Still have some old tools in my toolbox that still get use, some that even belonged to my grandfather (he was a mechanic).
Do things like books and records count? I still have a lot of old books and LPs that I've had since I was teenager that I still listen to/thumb through.
