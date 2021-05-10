re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car

When my youngest brother graduated from high school in 1981, there was a scandal like this at the school we attended (I was two years behind him and just completing my sophomore year). The teacher involved was also the cheerleader sponsor. The student was a senior and I think he was already 18. They actually got married right after graduation if I remember right. This happened in Independence, Missouri. Her name was Jennifer Mitchell, if I remember right. She didn't come back the following year (surprise, surprise) and I have no idea whether they stayed married. My brother and his friends basically treated it as a big joke, something that wouldn't have happened if it had been a male teacher and a female student, 18 or not.EDITED TO ADD that I got nosy and looked everything up. My memory sucks after 40 years. This kid was in the junior class in 1981--born 1964--so he was only 17They were married in 1983 and divorced in 1992. Looks like they had kids too. When they married, the license showed her as born in 1951.Oy.I guess I am surprised there wasn't more of a stink about this back then. The RLDS church's world headquarters is in Independence and back then, the town was pretty strait laced. I was caught up in my own teenage shit at the time so I didn't pay much attention to the whole thing.