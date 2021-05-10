DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

"Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

"Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car

   
Old 10-05-21, 11:33 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 1999
Posts: 4,541
Received 6 Likes on 6 Posts
"Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car


https://nypost.com/2021/10/05/florid...tudent-in-car/
A Florida middle school drama teacher was arrested Monday after allegedly having sex on multiple occasions with a former student in her car, a report said.

The alleged relationship between Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, and the 14-year-old student began after the teacher texted the teen in August about her feelings toward him, according to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald.

Lopez-Murray and the student  who is now in high school  exchanged texts detailing how much they enjoyed the sex with each other, the report said.

The teacher would sometimes pick him up after basketball practice and then the two would allegedly engage in sexual acts in her car, according to the report.

Lopez-Murray has taught at Hialeah Middle for four years and was named rookie teacher of the year in 2017.
Brittany Lopez-Murray allegedly had sex with a middle school student multiple times in her car.Miami Dade Corrections and RehabilitationThe alleged relationship was uncovered Saturday after the students sister saw explicit texts and photos between him and the teacher, the report said.

The boys father also found nude photos of Lopez-Murray on his sons phone, according to the report.
Hialeah Middle School, where Lopez-Murray taught drama for four years.Google MapsThe Miami-Dade school district told the Miami Herald that Lopez-Murray will be fired in light of her arrest.

All employees receive training and are expected to abide by the Districts Standards of Ethical Conduct policy. It is unfortunate that despite our efforts, the actions of some individuals run contrary to the behavior that is expected of them, the district said.

Lopez-Murray was charged with lewd and lascivious battery, molestation, and engaging in a sexual act with a child.

One of the teachers lawyers, Landon Ray, said his client is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

We hope everyone is patient, doesnt rush to judgment and respects the familys privacy, the lawyer said.

Last edited by CPA-ESQ.; 10-05-21 at 12:29 PM.
CPA-ESQ. is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 11:43 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 8,679
Received 340 Likes on 269 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
"enjoyed the sex with each other"????? Is that like, the verbatim text? Is she Charlize Theron's character from Arrested Development?
Paff is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 12:01 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,637
Received 267 Likes on 186 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Props for the one-two punch before and after photos. That's the funniest thing I've seen in a long time.
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 12:19 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 36,293
Received 760 Likes on 561 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Well, now we know how she won that "Rookie Teacher of the Year" award.



Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 12:20 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mrs. Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 18,749
Received 316 Likes on 184 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
I'll have to see a picture of the boy to determine guilt.
Mrs. Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 12:21 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Max Bottomtime's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Torrance, California
Posts: 5,397
Received 175 Likes on 106 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Tacher?
Max Bottomtime is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 12:32 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 1999
Posts: 4,541
Received 6 Likes on 6 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Originally Posted by Max Bottomtime View Post
Tacher?
Thanks - I tried to fix it -- maybe a mod can update the title
CPA-ESQ. is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 12:38 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2001
Posts: 2,077
Received 15 Likes on 14 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
This forum is slipping! Back in the good old days this would have 5 pages of "Guilty!" replies by now.
Barth is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 12:45 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 14,075
Received 184 Likes on 124 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Originally Posted by Max Bottomtime View Post
Tacher?
I think he meant to type "toucher".
Coral is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 12:52 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
SterlingBen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2006
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 7,434
Received 141 Likes on 98 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Originally Posted by Max Bottomtime View Post
Tacher?
Someone didn't get enough one-on-one "tutoring" in high school.
SterlingBen is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 01:30 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 8,679
Received 340 Likes on 269 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Tacher? He barely knew her!
Paff is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 01:33 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 35,806
Received 347 Likes on 254 Posts
Re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Originally Posted by CPA-ESQ. View Post
That look when you realize you flushed your career down the drain... PLUS paying back your student loan.
TomOpus is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 01:40 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,534
Received 850 Likes on 590 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Originally Posted by Barth View Post
This forum is slipping! Back in the good old days this would have 5 pages of "Guilty!" replies by now.
I was trying to decide if she was guilty or not guilty based on the two pictures posted in the OP. Ultimately, Im going with Guilty. The first picture isnt terrible but the more I look at it, the more it reminds me of a young Phyllis from The Office.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 01:46 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,903
Received 392 Likes on 189 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
When my youngest brother graduated from high school in 1981, there was a scandal like this at the school we attended (I was two years behind him and just completing my sophomore year). The teacher involved was also the cheerleader sponsor. The student was a senior and I think he was already 18. They actually got married right after graduation if I remember right. This happened in Independence, Missouri. Her name was Jennifer Mitchell, if I remember right. She didn't come back the following year (surprise, surprise) and I have no idea whether they stayed married. My brother and his friends basically treated it as a big joke, something that wouldn't have happened if it had been a male teacher and a female student, 18 or not.

EDITED TO ADD that I got nosy and looked everything up. My memory sucks after 40 years. This kid was in the junior class in 1981--born 1964--so he was only 17 They were married in 1983 and divorced in 1992. Looks like they had kids too. When they married, the license showed her as born in 1951. Oy.

I guess I am surprised there wasn't more of a stink about this back then. The RLDS church's world headquarters is in Independence and back then, the town was pretty strait laced. I was caught up in my own teenage shit at the time so I didn't pay much attention to the whole thing.
Last edited by Vibiana; 10-05-21 at 01:56 PM.
Vibiana is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 01:53 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 15,724
Received 333 Likes on 245 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
I was trying to decide if she was guilty or not guilty based on the two pictures posted in the OP. Ultimately, Im going with Guilty. The first picture isnt terrible but the more I look at it, the more it reminds me of a young Phyllis from The Office.
Definitely guilty IMO.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 02:13 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 59,746
Received 517 Likes on 334 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Originally Posted by Vibiana View Post
When my youngest brother graduated from high school in 1981, there was a scandal like this at the school we attended (I was two years behind him and just completing my sophomore year). The teacher involved was also the cheerleader sponsor. The student was a senior and I think he was already 18. They actually got married right after graduation if I remember right. This happened in Independence, Missouri. Her name was Jennifer Mitchell, if I remember right. She didn't come back the following year (surprise, surprise) and I have no idea whether they stayed married. My brother and his friends basically treated it as a big joke, something that wouldn't have happened if it had been a male teacher and a female student, 18 or not.

EDITED TO ADD that I got nosy and looked everything up. My memory sucks after 40 years. This kid was in the junior class in 1981--born 1964--so he was only 17 They were married in 1983 and divorced in 1992. Looks like they had kids too. When they married, the license showed her as born in 1951. Oy.

I guess I am surprised there wasn't more of a stink about this back then. The RLDS church's world headquarters is in Independence and back then, the town was pretty strait laced. I was caught up in my own teenage shit at the time so I didn't pay much attention to the whole thing.
Weeell, he did Marry her, was fruitful and multiplied, thus making make her an "Honest Woman" so Mid-West Family Values FTW.
Giantrobo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 02:14 PM
  #17  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 59,746
Received 517 Likes on 334 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
BTW, am i not supposed to want to smash the teacher who got arrested? Because I would...
Giantrobo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 02:17 PM
  #18  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 59,746
Received 517 Likes on 334 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Brittany Lopez-Murray
Most Brittanys and women with hyphenated names are troublemakers
Giantrobo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 03:06 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 8,679
Received 340 Likes on 269 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Originally Posted by Giantrobo View Post
Most Brittanys and women with hyphenated names are troublemakers
Ted: White trash name. Guess.

John: Mandy.

Ted: Nope.

John: Marilyn.

Ted: Nope.

John: Brittany?

Ted: Nope.

John: Tiffany.

Ted: Nope.

John: Candace.

Ted: Nope.

John: Don't fuck with me on this! I know this shit!

Ted: Do you see me fuckin' with you? I'm completely serious.

John: Alright, speed round. I'm gonna rattle off some names, and when I hit it, you fuckin' buzz it, okay? You got me?

Ted: You do it. I will tell you. Yeah.

John: Alright: Brandy, Heather, Channing, Brianna, Amber, Serena, Melody, Dakota, Sierra, Bambi, Crystal, Samantha, Autumn, Ruby, Taylor, Tara, Tammy, Lauren, Charlene, Chantelle, Courtney, Misty, Jenny, Krista, Mindy, Noel, Shelby, Trina, Reba, Cassandra, Nikki, Kelsey, Shawna, Jolene, Urleen, Claudia, Savannah, Casey, Dolly, Kendra, Kylie, Chloe, Devon, Emmalou, fuckin' *Becky*?

Ted: No.

John: Wait; was it any of those names with a "Lynn" after it?

Ted: *Yes*.
Paff is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 03:11 PM
  #20  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Hokeyboy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2001
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Posts: 19,536
Received 182 Likes on 126 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
This was in Hialeah?? I'm surprised that anyone in South Florida is surprised. The entire city is basically Havana or Caracas, depending on who you're asking. A lot of everything goes uninvestigated and/or unpunished there. The kid must have been connected.

Also: I was a teen of the 80s, went to a private school. It was the worst kept secret in the world that a track coach and history teacher was banging one of the cheerleaders. He was discreetly asked not to return the following year. Man how things have changed...

Hokeyboy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 08:12 PM
  #21  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
ben12's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: Where I live?
Posts: 3,268
Received 44 Likes on 37 Posts
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
I think they misunderstood what FCAT means.
ben12 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-05-21, 08:33 PM
  #22  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Sonic's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 18,351
Received 14 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Edit: GUILTY after viewing better picture quality on PC.
Would have to see her spread eagle to determine guilt.
Last edited by Sonic; 10-05-21 at 08:55 PM. Reason: Looks like Godzilla without makep
Sonic is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
The Fast Food Junkie Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.