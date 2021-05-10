"Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
"Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
https://nypost.com/2021/10/05/florid...tudent-in-car/
A Florida middle school drama teacher was arrested Monday after allegedly having sex on multiple occasions with a former student in her car, a report said.
The alleged relationship between Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, and the 14-year-old student began after the teacher texted the teen in August about her feelings toward him, according to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald.
Lopez-Murray and the student who is now in high school exchanged texts detailing how much they enjoyed the sex with each other, the report said.
The teacher would sometimes pick him up after basketball practice and then the two would allegedly engage in sexual acts in her car, according to the report.
Lopez-Murray has taught at Hialeah Middle for four years and was named rookie teacher of the year in 2017.
Brittany Lopez-Murray allegedly had sex with a middle school student multiple times in her car.Miami Dade Corrections and RehabilitationThe alleged relationship was uncovered Saturday after the students sister saw explicit texts and photos between him and the teacher, the report said.
The boys father also found nude photos of Lopez-Murray on his sons phone, according to the report.
Hialeah Middle School, where Lopez-Murray taught drama for four years.Google MapsThe Miami-Dade school district told the Miami Herald that Lopez-Murray will be fired in light of her arrest.
All employees receive training and are expected to abide by the Districts Standards of Ethical Conduct policy. It is unfortunate that despite our efforts, the actions of some individuals run contrary to the behavior that is expected of them, the district said.
Lopez-Murray was charged with lewd and lascivious battery, molestation, and engaging in a sexual act with a child.
One of the teachers lawyers, Landon Ray, said his client is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
We hope everyone is patient, doesnt rush to judgment and respects the familys privacy, the lawyer said.
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
"enjoyed the sex with each other"????? Is that like, the verbatim text? Is she Charlize Theron's character from Arrested Development?
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Props for the one-two punch before and after photos. That's the funniest thing I've seen in a long time.
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Well, now we know how she won that "Rookie Teacher of the Year" award.
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
This forum is slipping! Back in the good old days this would have 5 pages of "Guilty!" replies by now.
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
When my youngest brother graduated from high school in 1981, there was a scandal like this at the school we attended (I was two years behind him and just completing my sophomore year). The teacher involved was also the cheerleader sponsor. The student was a senior and I think he was already 18. They actually got married right after graduation if I remember right. This happened in Independence, Missouri. Her name was Jennifer Mitchell, if I remember right. She didn't come back the following year (surprise, surprise) and I have no idea whether they stayed married. My brother and his friends basically treated it as a big joke, something that wouldn't have happened if it had been a male teacher and a female student, 18 or not.
EDITED TO ADD that I got nosy and looked everything up. My memory sucks after 40 years. This kid was in the junior class in 1981--born 1964--so he was only 17 They were married in 1983 and divorced in 1992. Looks like they had kids too. When they married, the license showed her as born in 1951. Oy.
I guess I am surprised there wasn't more of a stink about this back then. The RLDS church's world headquarters is in Independence and back then, the town was pretty strait laced. I was caught up in my own teenage shit at the time so I didn't pay much attention to the whole thing.
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
BTW, am i not supposed to want to smash the teacher who got arrested? Because I would...
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Brittany Lopez-Murray
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Ted: White trash name. Guess.
John: Mandy.
Ted: Nope.
John: Marilyn.
Ted: Nope.
John: Brittany?
Ted: Nope.
John: Tiffany.
Ted: Nope.
John: Candace.
Ted: Nope.
John: Don't fuck with me on this! I know this shit!
Ted: Do you see me fuckin' with you? I'm completely serious.
John: Alright, speed round. I'm gonna rattle off some names, and when I hit it, you fuckin' buzz it, okay? You got me?
Ted: You do it. I will tell you. Yeah.
John: Alright: Brandy, Heather, Channing, Brianna, Amber, Serena, Melody, Dakota, Sierra, Bambi, Crystal, Samantha, Autumn, Ruby, Taylor, Tara, Tammy, Lauren, Charlene, Chantelle, Courtney, Misty, Jenny, Krista, Mindy, Noel, Shelby, Trina, Reba, Cassandra, Nikki, Kelsey, Shawna, Jolene, Urleen, Claudia, Savannah, Casey, Dolly, Kendra, Kylie, Chloe, Devon, Emmalou, fuckin' *Becky*?
Ted: No.
John: Wait; was it any of those names with a "Lynn" after it?
Ted: *Yes*.
re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
This was in Hialeah?? I'm surprised that anyone in South Florida is surprised. The entire city is basically Havana or Caracas, depending on who you're asking. A lot of everything goes uninvestigated and/or unpunished there. The kid must have been connected.
Also: I was a teen of the 80s, went to a private school. It was the worst kept secret in the world that a track coach and history teacher was banging one of the cheerleaders. He was discreetly asked not to return the following year. Man how things have changed...
Also: I was a teen of the 80s, went to a private school. It was the worst kept secret in the world that a track coach and history teacher was banging one of the cheerleaders. He was discreetly asked not to return the following year. Man how things have changed...
Re: "Rookie Teacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
Edit: GUILTY after viewing better picture quality on PC.
Would have to see her spread eagle to determine guilt.
