"Rookie Tacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
"Rookie Tacher of the Year" arrested for accused sex with 14yr old student in her car
A Florida middle school drama teacher was arrested Monday after allegedly having sex on multiple occasions with a former student in her car, a report said.
The alleged relationship between Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, and the 14-year-old student began after the teacher texted the teen in August about her feelings toward him, according to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald.
Lopez-Murray and the student who is now in high school exchanged texts detailing how much they enjoyed the sex with each other, the report said.
The teacher would sometimes pick him up after basketball practice and then the two would allegedly engage in sexual acts in her car, according to the report.
Lopez-Murray has taught at Hialeah Middle for four years and was named rookie teacher of the year in 2017.
Brittany Lopez-Murray allegedly had sex with a middle school student multiple times in her car.Miami Dade Corrections and RehabilitationThe alleged relationship was uncovered Saturday after the students sister saw explicit texts and photos between him and the teacher, the report said.
The boys father also found nude photos of Lopez-Murray on his sons phone, according to the report.
Hialeah Middle School, where Lopez-Murray taught drama for four years.Google MapsThe Miami-Dade school district told the Miami Herald that Lopez-Murray will be fired in light of her arrest.
All employees receive training and are expected to abide by the Districts Standards of Ethical Conduct policy. It is unfortunate that despite our efforts, the actions of some individuals run contrary to the behavior that is expected of them, the district said.
Lopez-Murray was charged with lewd and lascivious battery, molestation, and engaging in a sexual act with a child.
One of the teachers lawyers, Landon Ray, said his client is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
We hope everyone is patient, doesnt rush to judgment and respects the familys privacy, the lawyer said.
"enjoyed the sex with each other"????? Is that like, the verbatim text? Is she Charlize Theron's character from Arrested Development?
Props for the one-two punch before and after photos. That's the funniest thing I've seen in a long time.
Well, now we know how she won that "Rookie Teacher of the Year" award.
