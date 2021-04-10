Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all down will they return?
#1
Premium Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 16,543
Received 393 Likes on 313 Posts
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all down will they return?
For those few who still are invested in these platforms Facebook has been under scrutiny for years regarding how they acquire and use data on their hundreds of millions of users. Now an expose last night on 60 Minutes interviewed a whistleblower on how Facebook basically assisted with the January 6th insurrection, among other things.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/faceboo...es-2021-10-03/
Now theyre down, no doubt by hackers, and their stock losing $50 billion as of this morning due to the interview, it sounds like theyre about to go through some things.
Oh, and their domain is currently for sale!!
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/faceboo...es-2021-10-03/
Now theyre down, no doubt by hackers, and their stock losing $50 billion as of this morning due to the interview, it sounds like theyre about to go through some things.
Oh, and their domain is currently for sale!!
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 15,711
Received 330 Likes on 243 Posts
#6
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,245
Received 1,140 Likes on 849 Posts
Re: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all down will they return?
I know there's a segment of the population that hates Facebook, but for me it's still the best and cleanest platform for me to keep in touch with some close friends, family and co-workers. I have many good friends and family that I am linked on Facebook that don't do Twitter or even Instagram.
I use Twitter all the time, but for me it's not really a platform to KIT with people on. It's really just for getting news about sports, entertainment news and such. I rarely interact with people on it including people I know personally.
I use Twitter all the time, but for me it's not really a platform to KIT with people on. It's really just for getting news about sports, entertainment news and such. I rarely interact with people on it including people I know personally.
#7
Premium Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 16,543
Received 393 Likes on 313 Posts
Re: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all down will they return?
I agree about the keep in touch with distant friends and family, but it’s horrible in the worst way regarding everything else. It is definitely not the cleanest platform, and it’s littered with ads and junk every other post and on the sidebars. If it does enter into its demise, zero tears will be shed by me.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off