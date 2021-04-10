Re: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all down will they return?

I know there's a segment of the population that hates Facebook, but for me it's still the best and cleanest platform for me to keep in touch with some close friends, family and co-workers. I have many good friends and family that I am linked on Facebook that don't do Twitter or even Instagram.



I use Twitter all the time, but for me it's not really a platform to KIT with people on. It's really just for getting news about sports, entertainment news and such. I rarely interact with people on it including people I know personally.



