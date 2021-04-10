DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all downwill they return?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all downwill they return?

   
Old 10-04-21, 12:52 PM
  #1  
Premium Member
Thread Starter
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 16,543
Received 393 Likes on 313 Posts
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all downwill they return?
For those few who still are invested in these platformsFacebook has been under scrutiny for years regarding how they acquire and use data on their hundreds of millions of users. Now an expose last night on 60 Minutes interviewed a whistleblower on how Facebook basically assisted with the January 6th insurrection, among other things.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/faceboo...es-2021-10-03/

Now theyre down, no doubt by hackers, and their stock losing $50 billion as of this morning due to the interview, it sounds like theyre about to go through some things.

Oh, and their domain is currently for sale!!



E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-04-21, 01:00 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 18,703
Received 148 Likes on 79 Posts
Re: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all downwill they return?
Facebook is like herpes; it will always come back.
Bronkster is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-04-21, 01:03 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 9,284
Received 149 Likes on 114 Posts
Re: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all downwill they return?
Yeah I noticed they were down during lunch. They'll be back sometime today.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-04-21, 01:05 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
d2cheer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Posts: 10,522
Received 110 Likes on 83 Posts
Re: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all downwill they return?
Keep them all down for good.


d2cheer is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
cultshock (10-04-21)
Old 10-04-21, 01:06 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 15,711
Received 330 Likes on 243 Posts
Re: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all downwill they return?
Originally Posted by Bronkster View Post
Facebook is like herpes; it will always come back.
Unfortunately. I'm guessing the timing of this is not a coincidence.
cultshock is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-04-21, 01:12 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,245
Received 1,140 Likes on 849 Posts
Re: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all downwill they return?
I know there's a segment of the population that hates Facebook, but for me it's still the best and cleanest platform for me to keep in touch with some close friends, family and co-workers. I have many good friends and family that I am linked on Facebook that don't do Twitter or even Instagram.

I use Twitter all the time, but for me it's not really a platform to KIT with people on. It's really just for getting news about sports, entertainment news and such. I rarely interact with people on it including people I know personally.

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-04-21, 01:28 PM
  #7  
Premium Member
Thread Starter
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 16,543
Received 393 Likes on 313 Posts
Re: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all downwill they return?
I agree about the keep in touch with distant friends and family, but it’s horrible in the worst way regarding everything else. It is definitely not the cleanest platform, and it’s littered with ads and junk every other post and on the sidebars. If it does enter into its demise, zero tears will be shed by me.
E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.