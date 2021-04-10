DVD Talk Forum

William Shatner... Boldly going where few have gone before. Blue Origin Launch 10/12/2021

   
William Shatner... Boldly going where few have gone before. Blue Origin Launch 10/12/2021
https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/...ocket-n1280707
William Shatner is boldly going to the edge of space.

Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that the 90-year-old "Star Trek" actor will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12, making him the oldest person to travel to space.

Ive heard about space for a long time now. Im taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," Shatner said in a statement.

Shatner, who played Capt. James T. Kirk in the "Trek" universe, will be joined by three other passengers on the New Shepard NS-18 rocket: Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations, and two paying customers.
This is awesome.

1) He needs to go up in uniform.
2) Someone from Blue Origin needs to pull a Twilight Zone prank.
Re: William Shatner... Boldly going where few have gone before. Blue Origin Launch 10/12/2021
From what I'm reading about Blue Origin currently, I wouldn't get on one of their rockets.
Re: William Shatner... Boldly going where few have gone before. Blue Origin Launch 10/12/2021
I better see at least one floating tribble.
