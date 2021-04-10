William Shatner... Boldly going where few have gone before. Blue Origin Launch 10/12/2021
William Shatner... Boldly going where few have gone before. Blue Origin Launch 10/12/2021
https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/...ocket-n1280707
This is awesome.
1) He needs to go up in uniform.
2) Someone from Blue Origin needs to pull a Twilight Zone prank.
William Shatner is boldly going to the edge of space.
Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that the 90-year-old "Star Trek" actor will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12, making him the oldest person to travel to space.
Ive heard about space for a long time now. Im taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," Shatner said in a statement.
Shatner, who played Capt. James T. Kirk in the "Trek" universe, will be joined by three other passengers on the New Shepard NS-18 rocket: Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations, and two paying customers.
Re: William Shatner... Boldly going where few have gone before. Blue Origin Launch 10/12/2021
From what I'm reading about Blue Origin currently, I wouldn't get on one of their rockets.
