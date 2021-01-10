Electric bill - does this sound reasonable?

Yesterday, I received a regular monthly home energy use audit from our electric company (BGE). For quite some time, I've felt like the numbers BGE sends us are way beyond the energy amount we could possibly be using, but I'm not knowledgeable enough to know if the numbers are within a reasonable ball park. Hoping maybe someone here has a better sense of these things.



As some background, my wife, son and I live in a three-floor, 1400 sq ft townhome. We are the middle unit in a group of 5. We do not have gas, so heater, range/oven, water heater, and dryer are all electric units. Our 20-year-old heat pump's condenser shorted-out a little over 3 years so no central AC at present...in its place, we had been using fans and one small window AC unit in our living room area. Our dishwasher is also out of commission. For working major appliances, besides the aforementioned range/over and dryer, we have a medium-sized refrigerator (freezer on top), an upright freezer, and a washing machine - all pre-Energy Star units . Wife prefers that things be kept on the dark side of things so not a lot of rooms with lights on regularly. Two computers running on a regular basis (a desktop for work with two monitors and a laptop that runs a Plex server).



As per BGE, we apparently used 1500 kWhs of power from August 20th through September 20th, almost 1-1/2 times the average amount of power consumption of neighbors in our area with similar sized homes with working central air. Esp. since we limit how much we use the oven in the summer in attempts to keep the main level cool, and our laundry loads are smaller since they mostly consist of shorts and t-shirts, I'm struggling to see how we could have possibly used that much energy. Maybe if the central AC was running, I could see possible window leaks in the house helping to raise some of those costs some.



So, does 1500 kWhs of power over a month's time sound possible given these circumstances and I just happen to live amongst a bunch of very energy efficient neighbors, or does something sound off here?