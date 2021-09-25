Motorcycle lane splitting/ sharing opinions
Motorcycle lane splitting/ sharing opinions
What is your opinion on motorcyclists weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds in between the narrow spaces between two other vehicles? I personally consider it a dangerous practice. I once saw a motorcycle trying to weave between cars on a highway once and smacked right into a trucks side mirror. The motor cycle kept going for a little while. The rider didn't.
I was the first car stopped in the front at a red light today. I had a larger boxed truck stopped in the lane to my right and there were at least five cars behind each of us. Get this idiot on a motor cycle decide to cut in front of everyone at a high rate of speed by going in between all the other vehicles and pulling right in front my car. As soon as he pulls in front of me, he sticks his hand out and gives me the finger. He seems to thing it is ok for him to cut everyone off in front of him and stop his motor cycle in what was the pedestrian crosswalk. Had anyone been on the crosswalk right where the boxed truck was, the motor cyclist wouldn't have been able to see them and would have hit them. The next stop light down the road the cyclist couldn't even be bothered to stop at the red light. He just went straight through it.
Re: Motorcycle lane splitting/ sharing opinions
Ill go out on a limb and say I think its dangerous.
Then again, motorcyclists arent exactly known for their smart, level-headed decisions.
