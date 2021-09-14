DVD Talk Forum

Help me identify this insect!

   
Old 09-14-21, 01:27 PM
Help me identify this insect!
I live in the metro Phoenix area. We have summer monsoons. Usually get an inch or two of rain. This summer we got at least double that amount. As a result we are seeing all sorts of insects out we wouldn't normally see. I am seeing this flying one I don't ever recall seeing. It was hard to get a picture of it because these things are fast and rarely stop. They seem to buzz and round, stop on a flower for a second or two and then take off. They almost fly like hummingbirds, as they are fast as hell and change directions very quickly. They have a tapered body, stripes and maybe 2 sets of wings? Hard to tell since they never stop. Anyway, if there are any insect experts, I would appreciate some guesses!

Old 09-14-21, 01:48 PM
Re: Help me identify this insect!
Looks like a Hummingbird Moth but a little hard to tell from the photo. Your description though matches.
Old 09-14-21, 01:49 PM
Re: Help me identify this insect!
Old 09-14-21, 01:49 PM
Re: Help me identify this insect!
Might be a Sphinx moth
Old 09-14-21, 02:01 PM
Re: Help me identify this insect!
Agent Starling, meet Mr. Acherontia styx...better known to his friends as the Death's-head moth.
Old 09-14-21, 02:38 PM
Re: Help me identify this insect!
Thanks for pointing me in the right direction. I think this is it! It is a White-lined sphinx! Pictures of them online seem to match up. Thanks everyone!
