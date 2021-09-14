Selling Locally: Craigslist vs. Facebook Marketplace vs. ???

When I've got extra stuff to get rid of, I usually put it up on eBay and sell it there. But for big, bulky, or otherwise difficult to ship items, for years I would list it on Craigslist.



Well, I guess Craiglist's stodginess finally caught up with it. At the beginning of the pandemic, when I had a lot of time to clean out the closets, I tried Facebook Marketplace for the first time. I listed some extra diapers and was astounded when I got like 20 inquiries in a couple hours. Although I haven't really gotten that level of interest for anything since then, I still find that Facebook gets multiple times more inquires than Craiglist.



So, now I'm curious as to what everyone else thinks are the best places to list for local sales only, and what your experiences are. Here are my feelings on the current state of the several platforms:



Craigslist: The grandaddy of classifieds is showing its age. Without any integrated messaging, it's impossible for the platform to effectively identify and ban spammers and scammers, so I get a lot of those, unfortunately. I do still get some leads and sales from it, so it seems worthwhile to some level. The remaining clientele seems to skew on the older side.



Facebook Marketplace: The new hotness where all the action seems to be. Usually generates a fair amount of activity, and you can cross-post to local buying/selling Facebook groups. Because most people use their real names on their accounts and it has integrated messaging, spam and scams are minimized. In fact, I only received my first scam contact on Facebook Marketplace from a newly created profile last week, out of hundreds of contacts over the last year. Lots of flakes and non-responders. "Is this still available?" "Is this still available?" Ugh. Lots of lowballers too. Still, lots of sales generated from it.



OfferUp (LetGo): I just tried listing some stuff here last week. I was not impressed that they don't seem to prune old listings, as I found several listings that were 3-4 years old. The number of listings overall seems relatively small. Nevertheless, I was surprised to get a couple contacts from my listings. Nothing that translated to sales yet. I hate that you have to use the mobile app to create listings, and can't do it on their web interface.



Nextdoor: Never tried this one. Worth it?



5miles: Never tried it because it seems to have very few listings and the ones that are there are usually really old (no pruning).