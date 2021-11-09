Have you gotten back together with an ex and made it work?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Have you gotten back together with an ex and made it work?
Personal story time. I am dealing with a really difficult breakup. It's been close to a month now, and I'm just as miserable today as I was on the day she told me she didn't want to do this anymore. I've known her for 8 years, dated her the last 3.5. We got along great...or at least that was my impression. We rarely had arguments, laughed alot, really enjoyed each other's company. Her call to me a month ago came as a complete shock. We hadn't been fighting leading up to it. It turns out all the things I did (or didn't) do she had bottled up and didn't talk to me about. She was not good at communicating to me her true thoughts and feelings. Essentially, she had expected me to recognize signs and clues and act on that rather than her having to tell me what she wanted.
To an extent, I agree with her. I should have been more mindful and aware. I should have really listened to her comments and asked myself, "OK, what is she really saying." Her mom loves me and is just as crushed as I am about this. She and her mom are close, so they talk alot and I've gotten the low down of why she broke up with me. They are all, in my opinion (and her mom's), things that easily could have been fixed if she had just talked to me about them and said "this is what I want and expect in order for me to be happy. Can you deliver or not?"
I last spoke to her early this week. I was hoping some time alone for her to gather her thoughts and really reflect on our relationship would make her reconsider. Needless to say, she didn't change her mind.
Again, her friends and her mom are just as surprised by this situation. They think we are great together, and the reasons she's given them to justify the breakup are...silly? Not sure if that's the right word. But they are things that we all (except her) agree can be worked on and fixed if you love each other. There's nothing I've heard so far that makes me think, "OK, this is a real obstacle that is difficult to overcome." For example, one of her primary reasons is that I didn't show her enough physical affection. We didn't hold hands in public, or kiss, hug, and cuddle her enough. She says she wants that in a relationship. I'd have been happy to reciprocate and give her those things. I just didn't recognize how important they were to her.
I don't want to ramble too much and get into TL;DR territory...but my question is should I stop hoping she realizes how good we were together and she comes back? I can't shake the thought, that one day...months, maybe a year (hard to put a time line on it) she will reach back out and say hey, let's work this out. Am I as delusional as I think I sound to a stranger? Have you ever made it work on a second go with a significant other? Or do I need to just accept the pain and repeat to myself, it's over, move on, she's not coming back. The latter is so hard to process, because I love her very much and thought she'd be my last relationship.
To an extent, I agree with her. I should have been more mindful and aware. I should have really listened to her comments and asked myself, "OK, what is she really saying." Her mom loves me and is just as crushed as I am about this. She and her mom are close, so they talk alot and I've gotten the low down of why she broke up with me. They are all, in my opinion (and her mom's), things that easily could have been fixed if she had just talked to me about them and said "this is what I want and expect in order for me to be happy. Can you deliver or not?"
I last spoke to her early this week. I was hoping some time alone for her to gather her thoughts and really reflect on our relationship would make her reconsider. Needless to say, she didn't change her mind.
Again, her friends and her mom are just as surprised by this situation. They think we are great together, and the reasons she's given them to justify the breakup are...silly? Not sure if that's the right word. But they are things that we all (except her) agree can be worked on and fixed if you love each other. There's nothing I've heard so far that makes me think, "OK, this is a real obstacle that is difficult to overcome." For example, one of her primary reasons is that I didn't show her enough physical affection. We didn't hold hands in public, or kiss, hug, and cuddle her enough. She says she wants that in a relationship. I'd have been happy to reciprocate and give her those things. I just didn't recognize how important they were to her.
I don't want to ramble too much and get into TL;DR territory...but my question is should I stop hoping she realizes how good we were together and she comes back? I can't shake the thought, that one day...months, maybe a year (hard to put a time line on it) she will reach back out and say hey, let's work this out. Am I as delusional as I think I sound to a stranger? Have you ever made it work on a second go with a significant other? Or do I need to just accept the pain and repeat to myself, it's over, move on, she's not coming back. The latter is so hard to process, because I love her very much and thought she'd be my last relationship.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 45,758
Received 251 Likes on 217 Posts
Re: Have you gotten back together with an ex and made it work?
Id say give her some space and see how it goes. If another relationship materializes for you, be open to it rather than carry a torch. I hope things work out for everyone.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 33,950
Received 422 Likes on 343 Posts
Re: Have you gotten back together with an ex and made it work?
Nope. Move on. The best way to get over someone is to get under someone new.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Have you gotten back together with an ex and made it work?
She says that she's left you. I would take her at her word. Sorry.
If it seems like all the reasons that she's leaving you are small, you're back to the problem of poor communication. If she hasn't been making clear in words you understand what it is she wants, this doesn't seem too different. She isn't making it clear why she's leaving. It's not just you. Her friends don't understand why she's leaving you either.
I was dumped by a woman whose words were merely the carrier wave of the real message that was between the words. She expected me to understand her. But I was listening to her words and was just confused. A couple of years later I met Mrs Danger, and we both use the same communication style. That's much better.
If it seems like all the reasons that she's leaving you are small, you're back to the problem of poor communication. If she hasn't been making clear in words you understand what it is she wants, this doesn't seem too different. She isn't making it clear why she's leaving. It's not just you. Her friends don't understand why she's leaving you either.
I was dumped by a woman whose words were merely the carrier wave of the real message that was between the words. She expected me to understand her. But I was listening to her words and was just confused. A couple of years later I met Mrs Danger, and we both use the same communication style. That's much better.
Last edited by Nick Danger; 09-11-21 at 06:43 PM.
#5
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Re: Have you gotten back together with an ex and made it work?
The idea of dating right now has zero appeal to me. Wish I had your mindset though. I have a long time friend who can jump from relationship to relationship and the break ups don't seem to bother him one bit.
Also I've been a rebound for a couple girls that had recently left someone and those experiences pissed me off. I don't want to do that to someone else
Last edited by Osiris3657; 09-11-21 at 06:45 PM.
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Have you gotten back together with an ex and made it work?
I wish it were that easy man. I've even gone on a dinner date since then and even though the girl is attractive and good conversation, the entire time I thought "I don't really want to be here" or "I wish it was my girl instead"
The idea of dating right now has zero appeal to me. Wish I had your mindset though
The idea of dating right now has zero appeal to me. Wish I had your mindset though
#7
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Re: Have you gotten back together with an ex and made it work?
Not going to quote the whole post, but some of the communications issues sound like what happened to my marriage. We both had very different styles of communication. When she would get mad or upset, she would just blow up and say all sorts of crazy shit. When I would get mad or upset, I would stay calm and articulate my thoughts and feelings very clearly to her. The problem was I would treat her blow ups seriously and take everything she said to heart (cause this is how I wanted to be treated) even though she didn't mean anything she said. On the flip side, she would ignore everything I said (cause she didn't think people actually said how they really feel when they're upset) even though I meant every word. Unfortunately, we didn't really understand each other until it was too late.
To answer your question, I never have even though I've tried before. It just got too awkward when you start factoring in friends and family and their thoughts and views. But if you can make it work, none of that will really matter ten or twenty years down the road. I think all you can really do is give her the time and space she needs, be open to discussions about how you feel and where you'd like to see things, the changes you'd like to see and what you'll do to see those through, and hope things work out. There's a lot of stupid cliches people will say when it comes to these situations, but if you both have feelings for each other there's really nothing you shouldn't be able to work through. It's obviously going to take both of you though, and I think that's an important part of any conversation you two might have about a future together.
To answer your question, I never have even though I've tried before. It just got too awkward when you start factoring in friends and family and their thoughts and views. But if you can make it work, none of that will really matter ten or twenty years down the road. I think all you can really do is give her the time and space she needs, be open to discussions about how you feel and where you'd like to see things, the changes you'd like to see and what you'll do to see those through, and hope things work out. There's a lot of stupid cliches people will say when it comes to these situations, but if you both have feelings for each other there's really nothing you shouldn't be able to work through. It's obviously going to take both of you though, and I think that's an important part of any conversation you two might have about a future together.
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,857
Received 383 Likes on 185 Posts
Re: Have you gotten back together with an ex and made it work?
It's a cliche in the lesbian community that we all have to be friends with our exes. I'm not friends with all of mine, but even the ones I am, I don't think I could get back together with any of them. Especially in the case of SSG Honeylamb, the friendship we share now is better than our couple years.
Breaking up always hurts, and it's very tempting to want to hang on to the known, but I think Nick Danger is right.
Breaking up always hurts, and it's very tempting to want to hang on to the known, but I think Nick Danger is right.
#9
Re: Have you gotten back together with an ex and made it work?
I hate to say it (and I hope I am wrong), the excuses she gave you for the breakup really smell like "another guy" to me.
#10
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
#11
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,769
Received 263 Likes on 186 Posts
Re: Have you gotten back together with an ex and made it work?
My ex wife and I still communicate a couple times a week, but there’s no mutual interest in rekindling anything. I think we are both better people after our divorce. At least I am. I don’t carry that torch anymore.
A few years after the divorce I started dating this one broad. The only thing we really had in common was alcohol. She was extremely attractive and well outside my league. We were friends first and decided to start a relationship. We broke up about three time before calling it quits for good. I wasn’t able to remain friends and we drifted apart.
I’ve been single for a few years now and it’s great. I have zero interest in seeking companionship. Sometimes it’d be nice, but ultimately I’d rather just be alone.
A few years after the divorce I started dating this one broad. The only thing we really had in common was alcohol. She was extremely attractive and well outside my league. We were friends first and decided to start a relationship. We broke up about three time before calling it quits for good. I wasn’t able to remain friends and we drifted apart.
I’ve been single for a few years now and it’s great. I have zero interest in seeking companionship. Sometimes it’d be nice, but ultimately I’d rather just be alone.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off