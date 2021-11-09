Have you gotten back together with an ex and made it work?

Personal story time. I am dealing with a really difficult breakup. It's been close to a month now, and I'm just as miserable today as I was on the day she told me she didn't want to do this anymore. I've known her for 8 years, dated her the last 3.5. We got along great...or at least that was my impression. We rarely had arguments, laughed alot, really enjoyed each other's company. Her call to me a month ago came as a complete shock. We hadn't been fighting leading up to it. It turns out all the things I did (or didn't) do she had bottled up and didn't talk to me about. She was not good at communicating to me her true thoughts and feelings. Essentially, she had expected me to recognize signs and clues and act on that rather than her having to tell me what she wanted.



To an extent, I agree with her. I should have been more mindful and aware. I should have really listened to her comments and asked myself, "OK, what is she really saying." Her mom loves me and is just as crushed as I am about this. She and her mom are close, so they talk alot and I've gotten the low down of why she broke up with me. They are all, in my opinion (and her mom's), things that easily could have been fixed if she had just talked to me about them and said "this is what I want and expect in order for me to be happy. Can you deliver or not?"



I last spoke to her early this week. I was hoping some time alone for her to gather her thoughts and really reflect on our relationship would make her reconsider. Needless to say, she didn't change her mind.



Again, her friends and her mom are just as surprised by this situation. They think we are great together, and the reasons she's given them to justify the breakup are...silly? Not sure if that's the right word. But they are things that we all (except her) agree can be worked on and fixed if you love each other. There's nothing I've heard so far that makes me think, "OK, this is a real obstacle that is difficult to overcome." For example, one of her primary reasons is that I didn't show her enough physical affection. We didn't hold hands in public, or kiss, hug, and cuddle her enough. She says she wants that in a relationship. I'd have been happy to reciprocate and give her those things. I just didn't recognize how important they were to her.



I don't want to ramble too much and get into TL;DR territory...but my question is should I stop hoping she realizes how good we were together and she comes back? I can't shake the thought, that one day...months, maybe a year (hard to put a time line on it) she will reach back out and say hey, let's work this out. Am I as delusional as I think I sound to a stranger? Have you ever made it work on a second go with a significant other? Or do I need to just accept the pain and repeat to myself, it's over, move on, she's not coming back. The latter is so hard to process, because I love her very much and thought she'd be my last relationship.



