I'm gonna put my Tintin and Asterix books in a safe.
I'm gonna put my Tintin and Asterix books in a safe.
Woke idiots should read/watch "Fahrenheit 451"...
A book burning held by an Ontario francophone school board as an act of reconciliation with Indigenous people has received sharp condemnation from Canadian political leaders and the board itself now says it regrets its symbolic gesture.
The “flame purification” ceremony, first reported by Radio Canada, was held in 2019 by the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence, which oversees elementary and secondary schools in southwestern Ontario. Some 30 books, the national broadcaster reported, were burned for “educational purposes” and then the ashes were used as fertilizer to plant a tree.
“We bury the ashes of racism, discrimination and stereotypes in the hope that we will grow up in an inclusive country where all can live in prosperity and security,” says a video prepared for students about the book burning, Radio Canada reported.
A 165-page school board document includes analysis of all the books removed from shelves, Radio Canada reported.
Among them are classic titles, such as "Asterix and the Indians" and "Tintin in America", which were withdrawn for their “negative portrayal of indigenous peoples and offending Aboriginal representation in the drawings.”
Also removed were books that allegedly contain cultural appropriation, as well as outdated history books, such as two biographies of Jacques Cartier, a French explorer who mapped the St. Lawrence, and another of explorer Étienne Brûlé.
Re: I'm gonna put my Tintin and Asterix books in a safe.
How about a book burning? Seems like a great idea! They have always been so well received in the past!
Re: I'm gonna put my Tintin and Asterix books in a safe.
Book-burning is ridiculous, but Tintin in America should be viewed as a historical archive document like Tintin in the Congoembarrassingly outdated. There are tons of great Tintin books that should be in library circulation, not these.
Re: I'm gonna put my Tintin and Asterix books in a safe.
Just put a blurb at the beginning about historical context etc... That's already being done for some movies. Removing books from circulation isn't the answer. The stereotypes you find in these books are actually useful for debate and teaching.
