DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

I'm gonna put my Tintin and Asterix books in a safe.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

I'm gonna put my Tintin and Asterix books in a safe.

   
Old 09-08-21, 12:48 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 32,531
Received 379 Likes on 270 Posts
I'm gonna put my Tintin and Asterix books in a safe.
Woke idiots should read/watch "Fahrenheit 451"...

Book burning at Ontario francophone schools as 'gesture of reconciliation' denounced

More than 4,700 books were removed from library shelves at 30 schools, and they have since been destroyed or are in the process of being recycled.


A book burning held by an Ontario francophone school board as an act of reconciliation with Indigenous people has received sharp condemnation from Canadian political leaders and the board itself now says it regrets its symbolic gesture.

The “flame purification” ceremony, first reported by Radio Canada, was held in 2019 by the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence, which oversees elementary and secondary schools in southwestern Ontario. Some 30 books, the national broadcaster reported, were burned for “educational purposes” and then the ashes were used as fertilizer to plant a tree.

“We bury the ashes of racism, discrimination and stereotypes in the hope that we will grow up in an inclusive country where all can live in prosperity and security,” says a video prepared for students about the book burning, Radio Canada reported.
.
.


A 165-page school board document includes analysis of all the books removed from shelves, Radio Canada reported.

Among them are classic titles, such as "Asterix and the Indians" and "Tintin in America", which were withdrawn for their “negative portrayal of indigenous peoples and offending Aboriginal representation in the drawings.”

Also removed were books that allegedly contain cultural appropriation, as well as outdated history books, such as two biographies of Jacques Cartier, a French explorer who mapped the St. Lawrence, and another of explorer Étienne Brûlé.
.
.
https://nationalpost.com/news/canada...tion-denounced
eXcentris is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-08-21, 12:54 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
clckworang's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2003
Location: The toe nail of Texas
Posts: 8,337
Received 257 Likes on 198 Posts
Re: I'm gonna put my Tintin and Asterix books in a safe.
How about a book burning? Seems like a great idea! They have always been so well received in the past!
clckworang is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-08-21, 12:57 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
davidh777's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 45,722
Received 247 Likes on 213 Posts
Re: I'm gonna put my Tintin and Asterix books in a safe.
Book-burning is ridiculous, but Tintin in America should be viewed as a historical archive document like Tintin in the Congoembarrassingly outdated. There are tons of great Tintin books that should be in library circulation, not these.
davidh777 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-08-21, 01:10 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 32,531
Received 379 Likes on 270 Posts
Re: I'm gonna put my Tintin and Asterix books in a safe.
Just put a blurb at the beginning about historical context etc... That's already being done for some movies. Removing books from circulation isn't the answer. The stereotypes you find in these books are actually useful for debate and teaching.
eXcentris is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
spainlinx0 (09-08-21)
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Random Bicycle Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.