I'm gonna put my Tintin and Asterix books in a safe.

Book burning at Ontario francophone schools as 'gesture of reconciliation' denounced

“We bury the ashes of racism, discrimination and stereotypes in the hope that we will grow up in an inclusive country where all can live in prosperity and security,” says a video prepared for students about the book burning, Radio Canada reported.

More than 4,700 books were removed from library shelves at 30 schools, and they have since been destroyed or are in the process of being recycled.A book burning held by an Ontario francophone school board as an act of reconciliation with Indigenous people has received sharp condemnation from Canadian political leaders and the board itself now says it regrets its symbolic gesture.The “flame purification” ceremony, first reported by Radio Canada , was held in 2019 by the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence, which oversees elementary and secondary schools in southwestern Ontario. Some 30 books, the national broadcaster reported, were burned for “educational purposes” and then the ashes were used as fertilizer to plant a tree.A 165-page school board document includes analysis of all the books removed from shelves, Radio Canada reported.Among them are classic titles, such as "Asterix and the Indians" and "Tintin in America", which were withdrawn for their “negative portrayal of indigenous peoples and offending Aboriginal representation in the drawings.”Also removed were books that allegedly contain cultural appropriation, as well as outdated history books, such as two biographies of Jacques Cartier, a French explorer who mapped the St. Lawrence, and another of explorer Étienne Brűlé.