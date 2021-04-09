DVD Talk Forum

Anybody here ever have "elevated first rib?"

danwiz
Anybody here ever have "elevated first rib?"
I know, you probably had to Google that, eh. Me too after my doctor told me that was what I had. Actually, she Googled it for me so that she could explain it all to me with the Google images. Anyway, she was able to fix it on the spot, but now it's always recurring whenever I lift anything with any significant weight above my head. It's not at all pleasant. There are several muscles attached to the first rib, and when it moves away from where it's supposed to be those muscles become inflamed, and ... well, pain. I have learned how to fix it myself by pushing in the correct spot with a fingertip from the opposite side, moving my arm towards my body, and bending my head down to the side where the rib is.

My doctor could not give me any idea what might have caused it, and Google didn't really give me any answers which seem to apply to me or my lifestyle. If you've had this problem, did you deduce what caused it, did you figure out a way to keep it from recurring, other than never to use that arm to lift above your head? Is there anything else you've discovered that you can do to keep it from happening, some kind of a brace, super-tight T-shirt, anything like that?

Thanks in advance.
ben12
Re: Anybody here ever have "elevated first rib?"
Counting from the top or the bottom?
