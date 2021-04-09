Re: I hate Shaw's (New England supermarket chain)

The Kansas City area has basically four chains other than Walmart, which I refuse to shop at. We have Hy-Vee, which is an Iowa import; and then three Associated Wholesale Grocer chains: Price Chopper, Hen House, and Sunfresh.I shop at Hen House even though they are more expensive on a lot of things, because they have the best produce and fresh meat, poultry, and fish/seafood. But I really miss the location that was closest to me. A Hy-Vee opened right across the street and drove it out about three years ago. I drove past it the other day and they're putting an Aldi there now.