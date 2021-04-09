DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

I hate Shaw's (New England supermarket chain)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

I hate Shaw's (New England supermarket chain)

   
Old 09-04-21, 05:48 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,409
Likes: 0
Received 102 Likes on 86 Posts
I hate Shaw's (New England supermarket chain)
Shaw's is the only big supermarket near my house. They are pretty expensive to begin with, and they have the habit of running sales where you have to buy an outrageous number of items to qualify (ie: save $1 on pint of ice cream, must buy multiples of 5). They also have a lot of "Buy 1 get 1" free sales but they jack up the x2 first.

They suck.
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Kurt D (09-04-21)
Old 09-04-21, 06:07 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,840
Received 363 Likes on 175 Posts
Re: I hate Shaw's (New England supermarket chain)
The Kansas City area has basically four chains other than Walmart, which I refuse to shop at. We have Hy-Vee, which is an Iowa import; and then three Associated Wholesale Grocer chains: Price Chopper, Hen House, and Sunfresh.

I shop at Hen House even though they are more expensive on a lot of things, because they have the best produce and fresh meat, poultry, and fish/seafood. But I really miss the location that was closest to me. A Hy-Vee opened right across the street and drove it out about three years ago. I drove past it the other day and they're putting an Aldi there now.
Vibiana is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Zod's feelgood obituary thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.