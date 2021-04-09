I hate Shaw's (New England supermarket chain)
I hate Shaw's (New England supermarket chain)
Shaw's is the only big supermarket near my house. They are pretty expensive to begin with, and they have the habit of running sales where you have to buy an outrageous number of items to qualify (ie: save $1 on pint of ice cream, must buy multiples of 5). They also have a lot of "Buy 1 get 1" free sales but they jack up the x2 first.
They suck.
Re: I hate Shaw's (New England supermarket chain)
The Kansas City area has basically four chains other than Walmart, which I refuse to shop at. We have Hy-Vee, which is an Iowa import; and then three Associated Wholesale Grocer chains: Price Chopper, Hen House, and Sunfresh.
I shop at Hen House even though they are more expensive on a lot of things, because they have the best produce and fresh meat, poultry, and fish/seafood. But I really miss the location that was closest to me. A Hy-Vee opened right across the street and drove it out about three years ago. I drove past it the other day and they're putting an Aldi there now.
