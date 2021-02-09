Looking for a good strong heavy duty carport tarp

Hi guys. Does anyone know where I can buy a good, strong carport tarp? I've gone through over a dozen tarps over the past few years and all of them have torn to bits after just 6-8 months. I'm here in California and it can get windy sometimes and the wind tends to rip the tarps to shreds slowly over the course of a few months or so I always have to replace them. All the tarps that I've gotten have been made of Polyethylene. Here is an example of the only kind that seem to be available that I've bought over the years:Despite their claim to be heavy duty and long lasting, they all start tearing for one reason or another and it's becoming expensive to keep having to re buy tarps every 6 months or so. Does anyone know any really strong tarps that are made of a different and stronger material than Polyethylene? Is there a strong material that can withstand months of windy days without tearing apart? If so can you kindly provide a link to where I can purchase one please? I'm willing to even import one if I have to.