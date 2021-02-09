Good walking shoe/sneaker recommendation?

I walk approx 3-4mi daily and I developed a large blister on the back of one of my heels which didn't go away. Subsequently I had to stop walking for a month to let it heal. I had back surgery recently and my gait must have changed. I've been wearing Reebok Classic Leather for years, but they just won't cut it anymore. Does anyone have any suggestions? My podiatrist recommends Hoka, but frankly I can't afford a pair of sneakers that starts @ >$100, especially one I might find out that hurts my feet after going for a walk or two.



What do people think of Sketchers? They are the best/most reviewed brand of affordable sneaker on Amazon plus there's a Sketcher's factory outlet a few miles from my house. Or I could purchase a pair through Prime Wardrobe and just walk around my apartment with them for a few days to see if they are any good.