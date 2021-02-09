Good walking shoe/sneaker recommendation?
Good walking shoe/sneaker recommendation?
I walk approx 3-4mi daily and I developed a large blister on the back of one of my heels which didn't go away. Subsequently I had to stop walking for a month to let it heal. I had back surgery recently and my gait must have changed. I've been wearing Reebok Classic Leather for years, but they just won't cut it anymore. Does anyone have any suggestions? My podiatrist recommends Hoka, but frankly I can't afford a pair of sneakers that starts @ >$100, especially one I might find out that hurts my feet after going for a walk or two.
What do people think of Sketchers? They are the best/most reviewed brand of affordable sneaker on Amazon plus there's a Sketcher's factory outlet a few miles from my house. Or I could purchase a pair through Prime Wardrobe and just walk around my apartment with them for a few days to see if they are any good.
What do people think of Sketchers? They are the best/most reviewed brand of affordable sneaker on Amazon plus there's a Sketcher's factory outlet a few miles from my house. Or I could purchase a pair through Prime Wardrobe and just walk around my apartment with them for a few days to see if they are any good.
Re: Good walking shoe/sneaker recommendation?
I've had a couple of pairs of Skechers over the years, a trail runner and a shiny black work shoe. Both were comfortable and lasted a couple of years, so worth the low price. I'm looking for a new walking shoe myself and since I wear 14EE my options are limited. Skechers makes many of their models in 14 "Extra Wide" and I've been ogling
Re: Good walking shoe/sneaker recommendation?
These are well reviewed but I've never worn a slip on shoe for walking before. Sketchers sells quite a few slip-on "walking" shoes. My walking is on pavement and I'm not sure if a slip-on will stand up as well as a lace-up.
Edit- They were selling one in my size through Prime Wardrobe for $35 so I thought I'd give it a shot. If no good I'll just return it. Not sure how it will stand up to 4mi daily walking on pavement without hurting my feet.
Re: Good walking shoe/sneaker recommendation?
I have a few different styles of Sketchers and I like them all. Theyre more slip-ons and casual shoes to wear with shorts but they work just fine for walking. I dont know if theyre really for any hardcore walking though. Most have the memory foam insoles which i find comfortable and theyre usually not very narrow so it lets my feet breathe a little.
For walking/running I have a pair of New Balance that work well for me.
For walking/running I have a pair of New Balance that work well for me.
Re: Good walking shoe/sneaker recommendation?
I wear Asics and I have never had a problem. Edited to add: They have lots of shoes under $60 on their website.
