The Far Side
Hi Everyone,
You may at some point find yourself looking for our old Far Side thread. Well we actually heard from a legal representative from Gary Larson, who requested it removed. This request was backed up by our own legal team. Please feel free to post links to The Far Side official site in this thread, just refrain from direct posting of comic strips as images.
Re: The Far Side
Gary Larson’s people were visiting this site?
