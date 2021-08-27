General Buy/Sell/Trade Car Discussion

By request, here's a new thread about buying, selling, and trading cars, trucks, and other personal vehicles. Now you have an excellent place to...Share your experiences.Ask for advice.Give people your advice.Ignore people's advice.Watch what happens.I will do my best to merge some of the posts from another recent vehicle thread over here. Or, I'll make someone else do it when I can't figure it out.Welcome!My car buying advice? We've had nothing but good luck with Enterprise Car Sales, which a few of you here pointed me to years ago. It was great, and thanks!