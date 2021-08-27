re: Cars and Vehicles: Buy/Sell/Trade General Discussion

I'd like to ask for some advice! And I'll probably even take it ... probably.My Tesla is on order, expected in September, so it's getting close to time to sell my 2011 Honda Civic or trade it to Tesla. My biggest question has to do with how I should rate it. For its age, the car is in really great shape. There's no mechanical issues, recently got new tires. The interior is in pretty good shape but is faded or slightly stained just from regular use, although there is one tear in the passenger seat. The windshield also has cracks, but there are no dents, scratches or rust.So, I haven't taken it to any local dealers yet, but I've started pursuing online quotes. As expected, there's quite a range, but I'm trying to figure out how honest I should be in those online forms. So far, I've been honest, probably to a fault, about the condition. I've had friends tell me I'm probably underselling it. I'm sure most people do the opposite, get a quote, and then have that quote reduced once they actually take the car and see the condition. I'm betting they don't usually increase the asking price when they realize it might be in better condition!Am I overthinking all this? Probably. This is the first time I've actually had a car to trade. The previous times I had dead cars on my hands so nothing really to work with. Of initial quotes I've received, Tesla has been highest at $3800, most others within $1000. I'd love to get as much as possible for it. Any advice? Any online places you'd recommend trying?