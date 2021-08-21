DVD Talk Forum

Favorite anytime snack?

   
Old 08-21-21, 11:34 AM
Favorite anytime snack?
No salt top saltines and hummus.
Old 08-21-21, 12:01 PM
Re: Favorite anytime snack?
Bananas.
Old 08-21-21, 12:07 PM
Re: Favorite anytime snack?

Old 08-21-21, 12:08 PM
Re: Favorite anytime snack?
Chocolate - the darker the better.
Old 08-21-21, 12:09 PM
Re: Favorite anytime snack?
Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Old 08-21-21, 12:14 PM
Re: Favorite anytime snack?
Chips and salsa
