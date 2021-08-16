My Marriage May Be Over....Need Advice :(

So bear with me guys, this is going to be a long thread.



My wife and I met back in 2000. We went out on a few dates but it was mostly just fooling around, booty calls, whatever. I was dating a girl at the time and she never knew (until years later when we reconnected, more on that later) and I think I was a jerk and we stopped talking. Nothing big.



Fast forward to 2004, and I'm in the sixth year of my relationship with my girlfriend at the time. I randomly out of the blue get reminded of my wife and email her. Shockingly, she responds, and we get to talking. We talked for six hours and the phone and that night we decided to start dating. She still didn't know about my girlfriend at the time, but after meeting her parents and having a great time, I broke down and confessed and instead of slapping me across the face she hugged me.



We got married later that year (turns out my girlfriend was cheating on me, too, so the breakup was easy) and it seemed great. But what I didn't realize until recently is I had been a jerk to her virtually the entire marriage. I never abused her or hit her, but I cheated on her (she cheated on me first but not that it matters) and made her feel like shit because I wanted attention. I am talking total childish shit like walking away and pouting just to get a reaction out of her. Or crying (not fake tears, I'm not that good) and waiting for her to come and console me which she did. We had ups and downs until 2011 when our son was born.



All seemed well until 2015 when I reconnected with a friend from high school. We started dating and I told my wife about it. She told me she wanted to make me happy so I could date and sleep with this girl if I wanted. They got to being friends (no we didn't have a threesome) and I started spending more time with this girl. Shortly before New Years Eve, my wife called me out and said that she realized I wasn't being the husband she married and I was more or less living the single life. So she gave me an ultimatum. She said it's either her or me. I chose the other girl. I don't know why I did at the time, maybe I was worried I would miss the girl or I was mad at my wife, whatever. But I told her we need to divorce, and she reluctantly agreed.



Fast forward to two weeks later and this girl says she doesn't want to be with me. So my wife and I decide to put off the divorce and reconcile. We have great sex, we hang out, it's awesome. But in February of 2016, the girl comes calling. Wants to hang out. Wife is pissed (rightfully so) and I decide to hang out with girl. Which leads to me dating her again, and my wife getting even more pissed and literally going to the courthouse to file. But she's standing in line and texting me asking me if this is what I want, if I'm sure about this. I tell her yes, we can still be friends, etc. So she files, and two months pass before the girl says she's done again. My wife consoles me while I am sad about this girl (at this point if you guys are thinking she is a saint and I am a colossal dick, it's not far from the truth) and we put off the divorce (wasted $500) and start "dating" again.



Two years later, after things are going good for the most part (I still pulled my little tantrums and shit) we had a baby girl. Something about her changed me. You parents, especially you Dad's that have a daughter know what that is like. My daughter just put the fear of God into me. Like I had to change because of her. Meanwhile, in 2020, shortly after Covid hit, my wife starts telling me she's not happy. She says I treat people like shit and her and she doesn't like it. So I said I am going to change. And I did. I pulled a Billy Madison and called and messaged old friends that I pissed off and apologized. No word yet if that saved my life or not. But anyway, I started arguing less. Stopped picking fights with random people (you bought a $1,000 camera when you don't make that much money?!?!) over stupid shit. I started treating her better. Things were looking up. People started to notice and said they see the improvement.



Then out of the blue, this year in May she is acting all mopey. I ask her if she's ok. She says "trust me if I wasn't okay, I'd tell you." Two days later, I text her and ask if she's doing okay. I said tell me I'm wrong, but you seem sad and unhappy. She says "I can't tell you you're wrong because you're right. I have been unhappy for months." I asked her what was the matter, I mentioned my changes and stuff. She said she's not in love with me anymore. She loves me as a person and a father to her kids but that's it. She literally says she is thinking she doesn't want to do this and says she's been happier when I am not around her. She told me she hadn't missed me when she went on a trip to Texas to see family, and was gone for a week. She said she was glad I didn't go.



So after my heart sank, and we talked more, we agreed to take it day by day and see what we could fix. She asks me out of the blue if she can go see a friend in North Carolina she had met online. She says she likes him and if he's interested, she would mess around with him, but it's mostly just to meet him. Shen later claimed nothing happened but I don't know if that's true or not. Anyhow, she's gone for four days, and doesn't want to talk to me at all. Just calls to talk to the kids for 5 minutes a day and that's it. She ended up getting a kidney stone while she was out there, and came home in a terrible mood and went straight to bed after I picked her up.



Now keep in mind the weeks leading up to her trip we were getting along fine, Sex, dates, laughing, etc. She gets on the plane to head over there and she's texting me "I love you" and kissy face emojis etc. Once she got there though, it stopped. It was like her texts were being sent by an evil version of herself. So she gets home and goes to bed, and I notice her phone was left downstairs. Now I know her passcode and she knows mine. We have nothing to hide. Or so I thought. I find out she has been texting and emailing this guy I told her I didn't want her to talk to (he was telling her to leave me he is better etc.). This guy lived in Scotland, and was in better shape than me, younger, and lets face it, better looking. Plus she loved his accent. Well I see one of the emails and it's like "I created this email so he wouldn't see it. I like us and I don't want him meddling." She's sending him nude pics and he's sending her dick pics. She's making plans to go see him when Covid is over. She is sending one email after another "this song made me think of how I miss you" and "I had to email you again because I wanted to talk to you again so bad." I also found out she had a four hour Skype conversation with him while in NC all the while telling me I was bothering her on her trip.



I confront her on it, and she admits she did it. Says he was just going to be a fling and nothing else. I told her I saw signs of borderline infatuation. She disagreed. I deleted her email accounts she made to talk to him, sent him a message saying "don't contact my wife" and blocked him. She said she knew what she did was wrong and apologized. This was the end of June, mind you. Now she hasn't talked to him since then because I periodically checked, but yesterday I found out she's looking for rooms to rent online and one bedroom houses. I ask her what it is for and she says a co-worker needs a place to stay. Then she deletes all her search history and browsing history. We go back and forth and she says she doesn't know if she can ever forgive me for how I treated her over the years and she's still not in love with me. I asked her if she wants to be with me and she says she doesn't know. She says she doesn't want to file for divorce and regret it but doesn't want to stay and wait for something to get better when it might never get better. She said divorce is just a hassle and it would be "optimal" if we stayed together.



Keep in mind we are supposed to go to Boston this weekend and she's like it's your birthday weekend, we can still go! But do I really want to spend four days with someone that says she often feels happier when I am not around? I offer to cancel the trip and she says "well I can still go if you don't right?" So much for my birthday weekend. I had already booked the flight, hotel, got baseball tickets, a rental car, and set aside $ for touristy stuff.



Now I know I fucked up. I wasn't always a good husband. But am I out of luck? Would counseling help? I love her so much, and I am totally in love with her (obviously, see the new car thread). There's more to the story between the years but I've already typed a ton. Just ask if you want more info. Please be gentle when you criticize me if possible. I know I can be an easy target but I am hurting right now.



TLDR: Wife says she isn't in love with me, might want to divorce me because I was an ass early in the marriage. What can I do?