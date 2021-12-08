Slot Machine Lock-picking

Inherited this reproduction slot machine but it did not come with a key. It is extremely heavy and I am thinking that the little vault inside must be full (yes I am aware they are weighted). Also seems to be malfunctioning as when you play it will only ever pay out 2 quarters, even on higher value spins. Hoping that this is being caused by some sort of jam as otherwise I probably would be able to fix it. To my knowledge it has never been emptied.I called 2 locksmiths but none of them wanted to come to my house to open this so I am at a loss. Is it worth picking up a super low end lock pick set and trying to open this myself?