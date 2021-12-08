Slot Machine Lock-picking
Inherited this reproduction slot machine but it did not come with a key. It is extremely heavy and I am thinking that the little vault inside must be full (yes I am aware they are weighted). Also seems to be malfunctioning as when you play it will only ever pay out 2 quarters, even on higher value spins. Hoping that this is being caused by some sort of jam as otherwise I probably would be able to fix it. To my knowledge it has never been emptied.
I called 2 locksmiths but none of them wanted to come to my house to open this so I am at a loss. Is it worth picking up a super low end lock pick set and trying to open this myself?
I have the nickel version of that machine. Looks identical except for the color and saying 5¢ on the front. The key is fairly complicated with grooves on both sides of the blade, unlike keys with teeth. The lock mechanism turns a fairly heavy lever and I think it would be hard to turn even if you picked it.
The key has a serial number. I didn't turn the machine around, it's pretty full, but it may correspond to the serial number of the machine. The serial number on my key looks similar to your machine's serial number. Maybe you could look it up by that.
