Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?

I also eat all cereal dry. Milk or any liquid turns it into a mushy, inedible abomination, the sludge which isn't fit even for dogs.One of my favorites to eat is: https://i5.walmartimages.com/asr/861...0&odnBg=ffffff Another is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.Yet a third is cinnamon Frosted Flakes.They're better than donuts and actually contain *some* nourishment!