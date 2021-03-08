Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,295
Likes: 0
Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
Screw da' milk!
I will admit to being cheap and eating the generic version.
#2
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
That's an easy one: Froot Loops. Apple Jacks and good chunky granola get honorable mention.
If not in the mood for something sweet, Cheerios.
If not in the mood for something sweet, Cheerios.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 15,583
Received 312 Likes on 229 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
I eat all cereal dry, IMO milk in cereal is disgusting. Honey Bunches of Oats is a good choice, I like that one too. I usually add some Quaker Harvest Crunch granola to it as well.
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,019
Received 31 Likes on 23 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
#5
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
I also eat all cereal dry. Milk or any liquid turns it into a mushy, inedible abomination, the sludge which isn't fit even for dogs.
One of my favorites to eat is: https://i5.walmartimages.com/asr/861...0&odnBg=ffffff
Another is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Yet a third is cinnamon Frosted Flakes.
They're better than donuts and actually contain *some* nourishment!
One of my favorites to eat is: https://i5.walmartimages.com/asr/861...0&odnBg=ffffff
Another is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Yet a third is cinnamon Frosted Flakes.
They're better than donuts and actually contain *some* nourishment!
#6
DVD Talk Reviewer
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,431
Received 217 Likes on 157 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
I've always felt Life Cereal was the best out-of-box variety!
#7
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,295
Likes: 0
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
I also eat all cereal dry. Milk or any liquid turns it into a mushy, inedible abomination, the sludge which isn't fit even for dogs.
One of my favorites to eat is: https://i5.walmartimages.com/asr/861...0&odnBg=ffffff
Another is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Yet a third is cinnamon Frosted Flakes.
They're better than donuts and actually contain *some* nourishment!
One of my favorites to eat is: https://i5.walmartimages.com/asr/861...0&odnBg=ffffff
Another is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Yet a third is cinnamon Frosted Flakes.
They're better than donuts and actually contain *some* nourishment!
Better as ice cream than a cereal.
#10
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,295
Likes: 0
#11
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2006
Posts: 8,729
Received 114 Likes on 98 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Fruit Loops
Frosted Mini Wheats Blueberry
Honey Nut Cheereos
Blueberry Cheereos
Chex (any variety)
Quaker Oatmeal Squares (any variety)
Cocoa Puffs
Corn Pops
Fruit Loops
Frosted Mini Wheats Blueberry
Honey Nut Cheereos
Blueberry Cheereos
Chex (any variety)
Quaker Oatmeal Squares (any variety)
Cocoa Puffs
Corn Pops
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off