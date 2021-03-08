DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?

   
Old 08-03-21, 06:26 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,295
Likes: 0
Received 85 Likes on 71 Posts
Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?



Screw da' milk!

I will admit to being cheap and eating the generic version.
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-03-21, 06:32 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
jfoobar's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Posts: 38,862
Received 116 Likes on 86 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
That's an easy one: Froot Loops. Apple Jacks and good chunky granola get honorable mention.

If not in the mood for something sweet, Cheerios.
jfoobar is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-03-21, 06:40 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 15,583
Received 312 Likes on 229 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
I eat all cereal dry, IMO milk in cereal is disgusting. Honey Bunches of Oats is a good choice, I like that one too. I usually add some Quaker Harvest Crunch granola to it as well.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-03-21, 06:54 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tommyp007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,019
Received 31 Likes on 23 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?

tommyp007 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-03-21, 06:57 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 5,457
Received 247 Likes on 189 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
I also eat all cereal dry. Milk or any liquid turns it into a mushy, inedible abomination, the sludge which isn't fit even for dogs.

One of my favorites to eat is: https://i5.walmartimages.com/asr/861...0&odnBg=ffffff

Another is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Yet a third is cinnamon Frosted Flakes.

They're better than donuts and actually contain *some* nourishment!
zyzzle is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-03-21, 07:02 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,431
Received 217 Likes on 157 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
I've always felt Life Cereal was the best out-of-box variety!
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-03-21, 07:12 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,295
Likes: 0
Received 85 Likes on 71 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
Originally Posted by zyzzle View Post
I also eat all cereal dry. Milk or any liquid turns it into a mushy, inedible abomination, the sludge which isn't fit even for dogs.

One of my favorites to eat is: https://i5.walmartimages.com/asr/861...0&odnBg=ffffff

Another is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Yet a third is cinnamon Frosted Flakes.

They're better than donuts and actually contain *some* nourishment!

Better as ice cream than a cereal.
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-03-21, 07:22 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Ruler
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 22,522
Received 320 Likes on 204 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
There is always a box of Lucky Charms in this house for munching on.
General Zod is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-03-21, 07:37 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mondo Kane's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Posts: 11,382
Received 47 Likes on 41 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
Crunch Berries
Mondo Kane is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-03-21, 07:39 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,295
Likes: 0
Received 85 Likes on 71 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post
There is always a box of Lucky Charms in this house for munching on.

Got you covered there too.
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-03-21, 07:41 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
BobO'Link's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2006
Posts: 8,729
Received 114 Likes on 98 Posts
Re: Your favorite cereal to eat dry right from the box?
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Fruit Loops
Frosted Mini Wheats Blueberry
Honey Nut Cheereos
Blueberry Cheereos
Chex (any variety)
Quaker Oatmeal Squares (any variety)
Cocoa Puffs
Corn Pops

BobO'Link is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.