Re: So one of my kids is trans... and I think that I am too.

I am in your corner.



You.poured your soul out here and your vulnerability is admirable. It sounds like you are continuing to learn who you are, that you have a strong connection with your spouse, and you are leading with courage instead of fear. I'm really glad for you that you have these three things. The road ahead will likely have some challenging and some celebratory steps, in my limited experience with people who understand their identity in a new way.



I am glad to listen and glad there are people who habe loved you and supported you every step of your journey. I pray this continues for you on the journey ahead.