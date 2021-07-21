DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Do you feel your age?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"
View Poll Results: Do you feel your age?
Yes.
1
25.00%
No.
0
0%
I feel older.
0
0%
I feel younger.
1
25.00%
I feel the same as 20 years ago, which is great.
0
0%
I feel the same as 20 years ago, which is good.
0
0%
I feel the same as 20 years ago, which is not good.
0
0%
I feel good to great.
2
50.00%
I feel like dog poo.
0
0%
Other (please explain)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll

Do you feel your age?

   
Old 07-21-21, 08:51 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,423
Received 277 Likes on 243 Posts
Do you feel your age?
Whatever age you are, young or old, probably more for older, but do you feel it? In your bones, your body, etc.?

Some may have ailments prior. Overcame them. Still dealing with them. Just got them. Had some, gained some. No need for details, bc, that’s kinda private, but overall, day-to-day, how do you feel.

I gotta say, a little bit. Some days better than others, but sometimes I just feel like a schmoo. Sometimes I got juice, sometimes I don’t, but muster through.

So, however old you are, do you feel that age, older, younger, the same as always, even dating back 20 years?
Last edited by OldBoy; 07-21-21 at 09:00 PM.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-21-21, 09:07 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
jfoobar's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Posts: 38,760
Likes: 0
Received 82 Likes on 58 Posts
Re: Do you feel your age?
Three back surgeries (all minor) and one knee surgery over the past 10 years or so and another knee that I basically have to live with until I decide to get a total replacement some years down the road (preferably not until I retire in 7 years). Outside of these orthopaedic issues, I actually feel pretty good for not quite fiddy.
jfoobar is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-21-21, 09:50 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 17,932
Received 709 Likes on 491 Posts
Re: Do you feel your age?
Im 41 and on a typical day I feel at least 10 years younger. If I try playing sports or running, I feel 10 years older.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.