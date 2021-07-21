Do you feel your age?

Whatever age you are, young or old, probably more for older, but do you feel it? In your bones, your body, etc.?



Some may have ailments prior. Overcame them. Still dealing with them. Just got them. Had some, gained some. No need for details, bc, that’s kinda private, but overall, day-to-day, how do you feel.



I gotta say, a little bit. Some days better than others, but sometimes I just feel like a schmoo. Sometimes I got juice, sometimes I don’t, but muster through.



So, however old you are, do you feel that age, older, younger, the same as always, even dating back 20 years?