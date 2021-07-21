View Poll Results: Do you feel your age?
Yes.
25.00%
No.
0
0%
I feel older.
0
0%
I feel younger.
25.00%
I feel the same as 20 years ago, which is great.
0
0%
I feel the same as 20 years ago, which is good.
0
0%
I feel the same as 20 years ago, which is not good.
0
0%
I feel good to great.
50.00%
I feel like dog poo.
0
0%
Other (please explain )
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll
Do you feel your age?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,423
Received 277 Likes on 243 Posts
Do you feel your age?
Whatever age you are, young or old, probably more for older, but do you feel it? In your bones, your body, etc.?
Some may have ailments prior. Overcame them. Still dealing with them. Just got them. Had some, gained some. No need for details, bc, that’s kinda private, but overall, day-to-day, how do you feel.
I gotta say, a little bit. Some days better than others, but sometimes I just feel like a schmoo. Sometimes I got juice, sometimes I don’t, but muster through.
So, however old you are, do you feel that age, older, younger, the same as always, even dating back 20 years?
Last edited by OldBoy; 07-21-21 at 09:00 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Posts: 38,760
Likes: 0
Received 82 Likes on 58 Posts
Re: Do you feel your age?
Three back surgeries (all minor) and one knee surgery over the past 10 years or so and another knee that I basically have to live with until I decide to get a total replacement some years down the road (preferably not until I retire in 7 years). Outside of these orthopaedic issues, I actually feel pretty good for not quite fiddy.
