Yep, Nickdawgy Is Going Car Shopping Again...

Since I didn't want to highjack the Tesla thread, and since my wife and I are going to go and look for cars soon, I figured I would come to my favorite people once again. Now to start off, the good news is we have enough for a nice down payment of around 20k. The bad news is since our recent BK, it's a mark on our credit. But no debts (other than her student loans) and the car we are currently paying for now, the 2014 Dodge Durango.



We owe something like 8k on it, and it's apparently worth 18-19k. Now I don't believe for a minute that anyone is going to give me the full value on it, so I assume that I get say 15k, pay off the Dodge, use the leftover 8k plus 12k of my savings for a new car. I want a Tesla, the wife wants an SUV (she likes the Kia Telluride, and Hyundai Palisade) but we haven't decided. She wants third row, but may settle on a compact SUV that is roomy.



Our payment now is $290 and change via our credit union. We refinanced twice, which is why we are still paying on a car that is 7 years old. It's been a good car, but recently the dealer informed us the radiator has a crack, and there's some other damages and wear and tear. I'm not sure if that's gonna come out in an inspection when we trade it in, or if it'll go unnoticed. But we figured 7 years is pushing our luck on a Dodge anyway. I'm not exactly Al Bundy here.



So yeah, 20k down won't hurt. Payments of say $550 or so a month (typically the highest I'd want to go) won't hurt. I don't want to go and get reamed with some super high interest rate, but I'll take a higher than normal one for a year or so then refinance.



Again, money isn't an issue. I can't exactly throw down 40k in cash for a car, but I'm in a lot better shape than I was before. This time I'm talking to you guys first. Honestly, would you ride out the Dodge? I'm afraid it'll really start to break down and then the supposed car shortage will die down and it'll be with half as much.



Ok, have at it. Give me advice or warn me. I know that more or less I'm going to get screwed with the BK on there, I'm just wondering if the high downpayment will mitigate the damage.