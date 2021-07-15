DVD Talk Forum

The Official Travel Discussion Thread

Old 07-15-21, 12:01 PM
Join Date: Apr 2003
E Unit
Posts: 16,224
Received 346 Likes on 278 Posts
The Official Travel Discussion Thread
We seem to talk about travel in various forms in many threads, but I thought having a dedicated travel thread would be good.

So for those who travel, what's your preferred way? From airlines to destinations (domestic/international) to types of places to stay, what's your thing?

My wife and I are going to Ireland this October, then to some destinations next summer in Europe with our kids. Back when it was my wife and I, we tended to do bed and breakfast types of places, and other times, flashy hotels just because. Now with our kids, we find just a good hotel with good services is filling the bill.

So what about you? How do you travel? And how do you pick where to go?
