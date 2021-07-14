Legal advice needed for arrest please.

Hey guys. Got myself in a jam and could use some advice for those who know the law. Sunday night I met a friend for dinner. Neither one of us had any alcohol. After dinner, I mentioned how I was going to gas up my car across the street from the restaurant which he said he also had to do. I had been complaining about back pain all night. Without going into too much detail I was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin's many years ago that metastasized to the spine and crushed vertebrae. I also have a herniated disc and back arthritis. There's always some pain but it's at it's worst when it rains or when doing strenuous activity which I've been doing at work recently. Anyway, while at the gas station, my friend noticed I was struggling to get back in to my car and said "You know, I might have a few painkillers in my car if you think one would help" (he has a prescription). He went into his car and discreetly handed it to me while I was sitting in mine. I thanked him, threw it in my center console and began to drive home. On my way back home, 1.3 miles away from the gas station, while sitting at a red light, 2 officers came out of nowhere, opened both the driver and passenger doors and instructed me to get out of my car. My wallet and phone were immediately confiscated & they found the painkiller my friend had just given me (which by the way was not hidden, but not in plain sight), cuffed me and began to ask questions like how much did I pay for it, what other drugs do I do (none), what's the guys name and how do I know him, etc. I refused to answer any questions except my age and what I do for a living. A third officer arrived who started doing a second vehicle search. It was then I told them I never consented to any searches of my vehicle. The third officer (the "bad" cop) replies, "I don't need consent, I saw everything" which is impossible. I replied "he could've handed me anything!". He then replies "Impound his fucking car and call his employer and get this motherfucker fired." I told him that he had no reason to speak to me this way and that I've been respectful the entire time. One of the detectives then told me I could walk away from this if I was to call my friend, have him meet me and ask him to sell me more of his painkillers which I refused to do. Eventually, 2 other officers arrived and I was put in their car. While the 5 of them were standing behind the car with myself cuffed and in the back seat, one of the officers rolls up the windows and blasts the music while they stood and talked to each other. The 3 arresting officers left while I sat in the car with the 2 other officers for around 20 minutes. They then proceeded to take me to the precinct. On the way, one of them began to make small talk with me like what year my car is, is it an RT / SRT, how fast is it, you know, trying to soften me up to get me talking. Then he asked "So, how do you know this guy that sold you the pill"? I told him that I'm not answering anymore questions. He said "OK you want to play games, well we just went back to the gas station and saw the security footage, got your friends plate number, picked him up and we're going to place him in the same cell as you so he thinks you ratted on him anyway, what do you think about that"? I told him I'm not playing games & it's my right to remain silent as the 5th Amendment states. Which, by the way, I was never read my rights. Anyway, I sat handcuffed in a cell for almost 4 hours. About an hour and a half in, they place my friend in the same cell, who (stupidly) admitted to giving me the painkiller. He told me they showed up at his house, told him someone hit his car and to come out to see the damage and arrested him. The next day I called the gas station the incident occurred at and spoke to the employee that was on shift that Sunday night, then again the next day and spoke to the manager and was told by both of them that at no time, Sunday, or any day since had any officers came to the gas station to request security footage. This leads me to believe the officers had went through my phone to obtain my friends information as I had sent him a text message letting him know I would be there (at the restaurant) in 10 minutes. If this is the case, wouldn't this require a warrant? I am a strong supporter of law enforcement & the criminal justice system but the way these officers handled this situation seems illegal. Fortunately, my car was not impounded and so far my employer has not been notified (I have a civil service job working as a Custodian for a school district for 11 years). I'm 44 and have no priors. I was charged with criminal poss of a controlled substance 7th degree, a misdemeanor. My friend was charged with selling a controlled substance, a felony. I'm not wasting money on a lawyer for such a minor offense, but could use any legal advice whatsoever that I could benefit from. Thanks guys.