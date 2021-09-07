DVD Talk Forum

Any pool experts here

   
Old 07-09-21, 04:56 PM
Any pool experts here
I had a new sand filter installed. Its running fine but their is this white soapy chemically crap in the pool. They told me it would go away after 4 or 5 days and its gotten worse. Of course now that they have my money theyve decided to ignore me. Im really at my wits end does anybody have any idea how to clear this up?

Old 07-09-21, 04:58 PM
Re: Any pool experts here
I guess I cant upload images. 🙄
Old 07-09-21, 05:01 PM
Re: Any pool experts here
Have you backwashed your pool? I’m no expert, but that may help.
Old 07-09-21, 05:05 PM
Re: Any pool experts here
Yes I have every day sometimes twice when pressure gets up above 20. Thats what they told me to do.
Old 07-09-21, 05:25 PM
Old 07-09-21, 05:26 PM
Re: Any pool experts here

Old 07-09-21, 05:52 PM
Re: Any pool experts here
Originally Posted by Deadman31
Yes I have every day sometimes twice when pressure gets up above 20. Thats what they told me to do.
That seems to be a bit excessive. You shouldn't need to backwash but once a week at max. Did you do anything else while replacing the filter?

This may be an obvious questions, but are you sure they added media (sand) to the filter? It's quite expensive & perhaps they did the installation but expected you to add the sand afterward & it's just returning un-filtered water & chemicals?
