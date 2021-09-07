Any pool experts here
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Any pool experts here
I had a new sand filter installed. Its running fine but their is this white soapy chemically crap in the pool. They told me it would go away after 4 or 5 days and its gotten worse. Of course now that they have my money theyve decided to ignore me. Im really at my wits end does anybody have any idea how to clear this up?
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,139
Received 128 Likes on 96 Posts
Re: Any pool experts here
Have you backwashed your pool? I’m no expert, but that may help.
#7
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Jan 2003
Posts: 1,712
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Any pool experts here
This may be an obvious questions, but are you sure they added media (sand) to the filter? It's quite expensive & perhaps they did the installation but expected you to add the sand afterward & it's just returning un-filtered water & chemicals?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off