Any not billiards pool experts here

   
Old 07-09-21, 04:56 PM
  #1  
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,298
Received 113 Likes on 93 Posts
Any not billiards pool experts here
I had a new sand filter installed. Its running fine but their is this white soapy chemically crap in the pool. They told me it would go away after 4 or 5 days and its gotten worse. Of course now that they have my money theyve decided to ignore me. Im really at my wits end does anybody have any idea how to clear this up?

Old 07-09-21, 04:58 PM
  #2  
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,298
Received 113 Likes on 93 Posts
re: Any not billiards pool experts here
I guess I cant upload images. 🙄
Old 07-09-21, 05:01 PM
  #3  
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,139
Received 129 Likes on 97 Posts
re: Any not billiards pool experts here
Have you backwashed your pool? I’m no expert, but that may help.
Old 07-09-21, 05:05 PM
  #4  
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,298
Received 113 Likes on 93 Posts
re: Any not billiards pool experts here
Yes I have every day sometimes twice when pressure gets up above 20. Thats what they told me to do.
Old 07-09-21, 05:25 PM
  #5  
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,298
Received 113 Likes on 93 Posts
re: Any not billiards pool experts here

Old 07-09-21, 05:26 PM
  #6  
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,298
Received 113 Likes on 93 Posts
re: Any not billiards pool experts here

Old 07-09-21, 05:52 PM
  #7  
Join Date: Jan 2003
Posts: 1,713
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 13 Posts
re: Any not billiards pool experts here
Originally Posted by Deadman31 View Post
Yes I have every day sometimes twice when pressure gets up above 20. Thats what they told me to do.
That seems to be a bit excessive. You shouldn't need to backwash but once a week at max. Did you do anything else while replacing the filter?

This may be an obvious questions, but are you sure they added media (sand) to the filter? It's quite expensive & perhaps they did the installation but expected you to add the sand afterward & it's just returning un-filtered water & chemicals?
Old 07-09-21, 06:17 PM
  #8  
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 55,050
Received 1,621 Likes on 1,028 Posts
re: Any not billiards pool experts here
I admit I only clicked on this link to see if it was swimming or billiards.
Old 07-09-21, 06:18 PM
  #9  
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,298
Received 113 Likes on 93 Posts
re: Any not billiards pool experts here
I just figured since it was a brand new filter I should backwash it. Ive just being doing it once in morning. The first day the pressure went up to 20 they told me to backwash and one other extra time. Ill definitely slow down on it.

The guy said they put the sand in and i asked him because i didnt know when should I change the sand? And he told me not for a long time. Plus I was charged for sand.
Old 07-09-21, 06:20 PM
  #10  
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,298
Received 113 Likes on 93 Posts
re: Any not billiards pool experts here
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
I admit I only clicked on this link to see if it was swimming or billiards.

Sorry, my bad. 😀 Can someone fix title?
Old 07-09-21, 10:37 PM
  #11  
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Arlington, Tx
Posts: 1,842
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
re: Any not billiards pool experts here
have you tried posting to troublefreepool.com?
Old 07-09-21, 10:56 PM
  #12  
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,625
Received 218 Likes on 159 Posts
Re: Any not billiards pool experts here
Wait this isn’t billiards?
Old 07-09-21, 11:33 PM
  #13  
Abob Teff's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 24,464
Received 414 Likes on 307 Posts
Re: Any not billiards pool experts here
Its snooker. No, wait, thats billiards.

How about 

Pool foam. Multiple possible causes.
https://www.inyopools.com/blog/what-...ing-pool-foam/
Old 07-09-21, 11:44 PM
  #14  
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 5,198
Received 68 Likes on 44 Posts
Re: Any not billiards pool experts here
I'm not a billiards pool expert. I'm really not good at the sport at all.
