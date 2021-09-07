re: Any not billiards pool experts here

I just figured since it was a brand new filter I should backwash it. Ive just being doing it once in morning. The first day the pressure went up to 20 they told me to backwash and one other extra time. Ill definitely slow down on it.



The guy said they put the sand in and i asked him because i didnt know when should I change the sand? And he told me not for a long time. Plus I was charged for sand.