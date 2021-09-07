Any not billiards pool experts here
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Any not billiards pool experts here
I had a new sand filter installed. Its running fine but their is this white soapy chemically crap in the pool. They told me it would go away after 4 or 5 days and its gotten worse. Of course now that they have my money theyve decided to ignore me. Im really at my wits end does anybody have any idea how to clear this up?
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,139
Received 129 Likes on 97 Posts
re: Any not billiards pool experts here
Have you backwashed your pool? I’m no expert, but that may help.
#7
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Jan 2003
Posts: 1,713
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 13 Posts
re: Any not billiards pool experts here
This may be an obvious questions, but are you sure they added media (sand) to the filter? It's quite expensive & perhaps they did the installation but expected you to add the sand afterward & it's just returning un-filtered water & chemicals?
#8
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 55,050
Received 1,621 Likes on 1,028 Posts
re: Any not billiards pool experts here
I admit I only clicked on this link to see if it was swimming or billiards.
#9
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
re: Any not billiards pool experts here
I just figured since it was a brand new filter I should backwash it. Ive just being doing it once in morning. The first day the pressure went up to 20 they told me to backwash and one other extra time. Ill definitely slow down on it.
The guy said they put the sand in and i asked him because i didnt know when should I change the sand? And he told me not for a long time. Plus I was charged for sand.
The guy said they put the sand in and i asked him because i didnt know when should I change the sand? And he told me not for a long time. Plus I was charged for sand.
#10
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
#12
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,625
Received 218 Likes on 159 Posts
Re: Any not billiards pool experts here
Wait this isn’t billiards?
#13
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 24,464
Received 414 Likes on 307 Posts
Re: Any not billiards pool experts here
Its snooker. No, wait, thats billiards.
How about
Pool foam. Multiple possible causes.
https://www.inyopools.com/blog/what-...ing-pool-foam/
How about
Pool foam. Multiple possible causes.
https://www.inyopools.com/blog/what-...ing-pool-foam/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off