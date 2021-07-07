Tenants want to install a RO system...
Tenants want to install a RO system...
Our tenants want to install a RO system in our Condo at their expense. Any reason anyone can think of why we should say no?
I've no experience with those things at all.
Thanks
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
Maybe say yes with the stipulation that they remove it when they leave so you don’t get stuck with more work maintaining it?
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
We've had an RO system installed in both our old house and our current house and they're great. No maintenance other than changing the filter once a year.
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
Allowing the tenants to improve the quality of their lives somewhat? Hell no!
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
My wife used to work for a company that made them and she says the only issue would be if they tore it when leaving and didnt seal up the holes. But otherwise its an improvement to the unit.
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
Just an under the kitchen sink RO system? I had one for years and just removed it back in the Fall. It's really not all that intrusive. Just adds a small faucet hole to the sink which is easily covered/repurposed when removed.
I see no reason to deny them better drinking water.
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
Why would you have any problem with it? I think they'll need to put a small hole into your sink and put a faucet there. That's the only "damage". But of course that's irreversible, so you should ask them about that, possibly covering it by buying you a new sink, if you want, when they leave.
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
Make sure that they get one that has been around a while and will have replacement filters available in the future. That way you can have them leave it there when they move and you can advertise that the condo has RO.
