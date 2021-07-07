DVD Talk Forum

Tenants want to install a RO system...

   
Old 07-07-21, 06:28 PM
Tenants want to install a RO system...
Our tenants want to install a RO system in our Condo at their expense. Any reason anyone can think of why we should say no?

I've no experience with those things at all.

Thanks
Old 07-07-21, 07:17 PM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
What, pray tell, is an "RO system"?
Old 07-07-21, 07:19 PM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
RO? Royal Orgy?
Old 07-07-21, 07:24 PM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
rectal orgasm? i say go for it
Old 07-07-21, 07:32 PM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
Reverse osmosis?
Old 07-07-21, 07:41 PM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
Maybe say yes with the stipulation that they remove it when they leave so you don’t get stuck with more work maintaining it?
Old 07-07-21, 07:44 PM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
We've had an RO system installed in both our old house and our current house and they're great. No maintenance other than changing the filter once a year.
Old 07-07-21, 07:46 PM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
Allowing the tenants to improve the quality of their lives somewhat? Hell no!
Old 07-07-21, 07:54 PM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
RO? Royal Orgy?
Well arent we fancy. Around here RO stands for Regular Orgy.
Old 07-07-21, 07:56 PM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
I’ll DM some contacts. Once you go royal…
Old 07-07-21, 08:39 PM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
Originally Posted by Josh-da-man View Post
Reverse osmosis?
I had no idea what an RO system but a quick google search says this is right
Old 07-07-21, 08:43 PM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
My wife used to work for a company that made them and she says the only issue would be if they tore it when leaving and didnt seal up the holes. But otherwise its an improvement to the unit.
Old 07-07-21, 08:51 PM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
Just an under the kitchen sink RO system? I had one for years and just removed it back in the Fall. It's really not all that intrusive. Just adds a small faucet hole to the sink which is easily covered/repurposed when removed.

I see no reason to deny them better drinking water.
Old 07-07-21, 10:43 PM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
Why would you have any problem with it? I think they'll need to put a small hole into your sink and put a faucet there. That's the only "damage". But of course that's irreversible, so you should ask them about that, possibly covering it by buying you a new sink, if you want, when they leave.
Old 07-08-21, 12:06 AM
Re: Tenants want to install a RO system...
Make sure that they get one that has been around a while and will have replacement filters available in the future. That way you can have them leave it there when they move and you can advertise that the condo has RO.
