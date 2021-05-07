DVD Talk Forum

Happy July 5th!

Happy July 5th!

   
07-05-21, 10:16 AM
Happy July 5th!
We didn't have a thread for the 4th.

Cooked pork ribs and made my mom's "Instant Sangria". Our county (Howard County, Maryland) had fireworks last night. We got there about 90 minutes early, and the place was packed, but we found a spot that we thought was OK. Unfortunately, the fireworks weren't coming from where we thought they would be, and there was a tree between us and the fireworks. The view between branches and leaves was spectacular.
Re: Happy July 5th!
Staying at a resort for my in-laws 50th anniversary. The hotel was telling everyone that we would be able to see the fireworks that the nearby town put on from the wharf in front of the resort. Hundreds of resort guests went out to the wharf at the appropriate time last night and, of course, no one could see much of anything as it was way too far away and mostly blocked by a line of trees. I was mostly just disappointed for my daughter who hasn't ever seen a real fireworks display before. We never bothered taking her to one for her first two summers since she was so young and last year was, you know, bad. Otherwise, it was a wonderful night to sit outside and chill weather wise.
Re: Happy July 5th!
I had to go to work this morning (up at 4:45) so I was in bed (with earplugs) by 9pm...
Re: Happy July 5th!
Sleepy, even though fireworks were "banned" in my part of unincorporated Snohomish County North of Seattle, things were booming well past midnight. If they were "banned" then why were there still plenty of fireworks stands around selling?
Re: Happy July 5th!
Originally Posted by rexinnih View Post
Sleepy, even though fireworks were "banned" in my part of unincorporated Snohomish County North of Seattle, things were booming well past midnight. If they were "banned" then why were there still plenty of fireworks stands around selling?
Same here. My part of town allowed small fireworks, but my neighbors were launching rockets purchased on reservations. One of my cats went bonkers and was freaked out by the whole experience. Not as bad as some pets, but clearly disturbed. I put her in my bedroom with a fan on high to help mask the noise.

We didn't do much. My husband and I grilled some burgers and had them with chips and beer, then watched some M*A*S*H episodes.
Re: Happy July 5th!
Fireworks are completely banned here but you'd have no idea. They were everywhere and went on well past midnight. The Sheriff sent out a big flyer and everything to everyone letting them know fireworks were illegal and you could get fined or whatever but I don't think many people out here were really concerned. LA country doesn't care about serious crimes anymore let alone minor ones. So everyone does what they want.
Re: Happy July 5th!
Went to a 40+ person friends' house party. Their backyard (husband and wife) started with a massive dirt lot several years ago. Now the backyard has a BBQ area, pool, small gym room, giant storage shed (fits a boat), and large indoor bar structure. The only thing they didn't build themselves was the pool. It's a nice party backyard.

I stayed for about 7 hours, but left before it got dark...before they started blowing up stuff in the streets

We did notice black smoke (from a large fire) several blocks away. So somebody's celebration in the neighborhood didn't go well.


Re: Happy July 5th!
I had to get up at 230AM for work on Saturday, Sunday, and today(Monday). Suffice to say, I didnt get much sleep the past three nights. Neighbors were still shooting fireworks past midnight even though theyre not suppose to shoot them after 10pm.
Re: Happy July 5th!
At least this July 4th wasn't as bad or as LOUD as last year's 3-day-long ridiculousness. But, still there was 6-7 hours of loud unplesantness and smoke so bad all night that I had to keep all my windows closed throughtout the night, and subsequently the house didn't cool off like it normally does.
Re: Happy July 5th!
My next door neighbor usually doesn't do much fireworks if any, but this year was different. It was pretty noisy leading up to midnight, and then there was a barrage of noise. I wondered if they didn't realize the midnight thing is for New Year's and not July Fourth. After the midnight barrage, I figured that was it, but it continued until about 3 or 3:30. They weren't even good fireworks either, just loud. I've never called the police on a neighbor, but I was tempted last night. Luckily, the dog didn't seem to care.
Re: Happy July 5th!
I saw my neighbor setting up for his BBQ. I was taken aback to see him hanging a confederate flag next to the American flag. Explain the logic on that.
And dude...you're in Jersey... wtf.
Re: Happy July 5th!
Originally Posted by zyzzle View Post
At least this July 4th wasn't as bad or as LOUD as last year's 3-day-long ridiculousness. But, still there was 6-7 hours of loud unplesantness and smoke so bad all night that I had to keep all my windows closed throughtout the night, and subsequently the house didn't cool off like it normally does.
The build-up over the past few days wasn't as nuts as previous years, but last night (if "night" starts at 10AM) was as crazy. Only one instance of car alarms going off this year! My dog was not happy.
Re: Happy July 5th!
Some of you had a really not-so-fun 4th.

With respect to illegal fireworks, I was in Los Angeles (Hawthorne & Manhattan Beach area) a few weeks ago and was surprised by the amount of fireworks going off. Again, this was two weeks before the 4th.

While we were at the county fireworks show last night, our neighbors, who live on a flag lot behind our house, had their own fireworks show on their driveway. I found a bunch of spent bottle rockets in my back yard this morning. I'm not complaining because they're really nice, otherwise, and our son plays with their kids.

Re: Happy July 5th!
My friend in NCAL woke up to his wooden fence on fire. Fortunately he got it out before too much damage was done.


Re: Happy July 5th!
Same as Tasha up there, we grilled some hot dogs, grilled some grass and I got cross faded with some Trader Joes wine while we watched M*A*S*H.

Today we found a water park and got some soaking and sun.
Re: Happy July 5th!
No surprise Joey Chestnut won the Nathan's Hot Dog Contest for a record 14 times. This guy must have two stomachs to eat so many hot dogs.
Re: Happy July 5th!
I went on a silent personal meditation retreat for 3 nights, then returned on the 4th in the afternoon to make s'mores and light small fireworks with the family. Yesterday we took a road trip with no plan just for fun. A wonderful weekend. Barely went online to spend time with you knuckleheads.
