Re: Happy July 5th!

Staying at a resort for my in-laws 50th anniversary. The hotel was telling everyone that we would be able to see the fireworks that the nearby town put on from the wharf in front of the resort. Hundreds of resort guests went out to the wharf at the appropriate time last night and, of course, no one could see much of anything as it was way too far away and mostly blocked by a line of trees. I was mostly just disappointed for my daughter who hasn't ever seen a real fireworks display before. We never bothered taking her to one for her first two summers since she was so young and last year was, you know, bad. Otherwise, it was a wonderful night to sit outside and chill weather wise.