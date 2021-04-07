Covid 19 vaccination poll

I just had my second shot, yesterday, which was Moderna, after receiving Pfizer for my first shot. I was hoping for Pfizer again, as anecdotally, it seemed that fewer people had side effects with Pfizer. Fortunately, I seem to have escaped, relatively unscathed. Just a minor headache and slight fatigue. I'm surprised because both my shingles shots, as well as my last flu shot, wiped me out for a day with fever and chills.



I'm wondering which combination others had, and whether they had side effects. I'm not considering a sore arm as a side effect, as it's likely that most people had that.