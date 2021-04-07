View Poll Results: Which vaccine(s) did you receive and did you have side effects?
Pfizer X 2 with side effects
10
19.23%
Pfizer X 2 no side effects
16
30.77%
Moderna X 2 with side effects
11
21.15%
Moderna X 2 no side effects
6
11.54%
Astra Zeneca X 2 with side effects
0
0%
Astra Zeneca X 2 no side effects
0
0%
Astra + Pfizer with side effects
0
0%
Astra + Pfizer no side effects
0
0%
Astra + Moderna with side effects
0
0%
Astra + Moderna no side effects
0
0%
Pfizer + Moderna with side effects
0
0%
Pfizer + Moderna no side effects
1
1.92%
Moderna + Pfizer with side effects
0
0%
Moderna + Pfizer no side effects
0
0%
Johnson & Johnson with side effects
4
7.69%
Johnson & Johnson no side effects
4
7.69%
Other vaccine
0
0%
None and dont plan to get vaccinated
0
0%
None but do plan to get vaccinated
0
0%
Twikoff is his own side effect
0
0%
Voters: 52.
Covid 19 vaccination poll
Covid 19 vaccination poll
I just had my second shot, yesterday, which was Moderna, after receiving Pfizer for my first shot. I was hoping for Pfizer again, as anecdotally, it seemed that fewer people had side effects with Pfizer. Fortunately, I seem to have escaped, relatively unscathed. Just a minor headache and slight fatigue. I'm surprised because both my shingles shots, as well as my last flu shot, wiped me out for a day with fever and chills.
I'm wondering which combination others had, and whether they had side effects. I'm not considering a sore arm as a side effect, as it's likely that most people had that.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Moderna/Moderna = felt like crap for about a day. Light fever, sore body. Once fever broke, it was all done in a flash, like it never happened.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
2 Pfizer shots. No side effects except a sore arm.
I didnt realize they are mixing vaccines. Since when are people getting two different shots? I thought you werent supposed to.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
We initially had a lot of Pfizer doses available, then there was a delay for a few weeks, and we started receiving a supply of Moderna.
Both mRNA vaccines are 'supposed' to be interchangeable, though there is a slight difference in their ingredients. When I received my Moderna shot, there was an additional question regarding sensitivities.
I think we've slowed down, substantially, if not halted administering Astrazeneca, and those that received a first dose of it are now recommended to get one the mRNA vaccines as a second dose. I'm not sure if the second does of AZ is still an option.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
I didnt really have much in the way of side effects at all from Moderna (x2) - a sore, stiff arm was about it - although my wife had a really tough time.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Yeah, no mixing of vaccines in the US.
And no AZ shot. Gonna have a lot of blank categories here.
Proud to be the first vaccinated Otter!
And no AZ shot. Gonna have a lot of blank categories here.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
2xModerna
The morning after I got the second shot, I woke up feeling like I had slept on gravel. Could barely move all day and had chills and fatigue. A little headache the next day but nothing since and its been many weeks now.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Two Pfizer. Fine after the first, but I had minor stomach issues and ended up throwing up after the second
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
2x Pfizer. The side effects were no worse than what I've had from not enough sleep, so I counted that as no significant side effects.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
I had two Moderna shots. No side effects except for a sore arm and I felt a little dizzy for a day after my second shot, but nothing else.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
2xModerna. Completely vaccinated for over four months already. Wow-- time flies. Few effects after 1st dose. Moderate effects after 2nd dose. Flu-like symptoms and very sore arm. It had been so long, I'd forgotten what having the flu felt like!
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Wife and I both had J&J shot, with flu-like symptoms for a couple days. Daughter (13) had 2 Pfizer shots.....first one nothing, sick for a couple days after the second.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Two Pfizer with minimal side effects after the second shot. Basically I was fatigued for a day or two.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
I had a sore arm after my 2x Pfizer. Is that considered a side effect? I basically stretched out where it hurt and it was gone the next day..
I feel like a yes/no on side effects ignores the wide range of reactions from a mildly sore arm to being in bed for a day or two.
Either way, I've sadly been around numerous people that tested positive for Covid within a day or two of extended contact, and thankfully have been good. (Still avoided close contact and masked up despite the CDC guidelines)
I feel like a yes/no on side effects ignores the wide range of reactions from a mildly sore arm to being in bed for a day or two.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
I received the J&J shot a week before the blot clot issue was announced. I was so pissed after hearing the news. And I mean PISSED.
But its been 3 months since that happened, and Im still alive without Covid, so I guess I overreacted. Ive been to a 100-person wedding and 40+ person July 4th party, so lets see how well this vaccine works.
Anyways, I had 24 hours of side effects after the shot - fever and fatigue. The aching arm was minimal and something I didnt care about. 24 hours later, I felt great.
But its been 3 months since that happened, and Im still alive without Covid, so I guess I overreacted. Ive been to a 100-person wedding and 40+ person July 4th party, so lets see how well this vaccine works.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Wife and I both got the Pfizer. I only had a sore arm for both shots. My wife had a sore arm the first shot, and was really tired and spent the day in bed after the 2nd shot.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
2x Pfizer with minor headaches after first shot and substantial headaches after the second. There was really only one day that I felt like I was out of action though.
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
I just had my second shot, yesterday, which was Moderna, after receiving Pfizer for my first shot. I was hoping for Pfizer again, as anecdotally, it seemed that fewer people had side effects with Pfizer. Fortunately, I seem to have escaped, relatively unscathed. Just a minor headache and slight fatigue. I'm surprised because both my shingles shots, as well as my last flu shot, wiped me out for a day with fever and chills.
I'm wondering which combination others had, and whether they had side effects. I'm not considering a sore arm as a side effect, as it's likely that most people had that.
I had a sore arm after my 2x Pfizer. Is that considered a side effect? I basically stretched out where it hurt and it was gone the next day..
I feel like a yes/no on side effects ignores the wide range of reactions from a mildly sore arm to being in bed for a day or two.
Either way, I've sadly been around numerous people that tested positive for Covid within a day or two of extended contact, and thankfully have been good. (Still avoided close contact and masked up despite the CDC guidelines)
I feel like a yes/no on side effects ignores the wide range of reactions from a mildly sore arm to being in bed for a day or two.
