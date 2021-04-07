DVD Talk Forum

Covid 19 vaccination poll

View Poll Results: Which vaccine(s) did you receive and did you have side effects?
Pfizer X 2 with side effects
10
19.23%
Pfizer X 2 no side effects
16
30.77%
Moderna X 2 with side effects
11
21.15%
Moderna X 2 no side effects
6
11.54%
Astra Zeneca X 2 with side effects
0
0%
Astra Zeneca X 2 no side effects
0
0%
Astra + Pfizer with side effects
0
0%
Astra + Pfizer no side effects
0
0%
Astra + Moderna with side effects
0
0%
Astra + Moderna no side effects
0
0%
Pfizer + Moderna with side effects
0
0%
Pfizer + Moderna no side effects
1
1.92%
Moderna + Pfizer with side effects
0
0%
Moderna + Pfizer no side effects
0
0%
Johnson & Johnson with side effects
4
7.69%
Johnson & Johnson no side effects
4
7.69%
Other vaccine
0
0%
None and dont plan to get vaccinated
0
0%
None but do plan to get vaccinated
0
0%
Twikoff is his own side effect
0
0%
Voters: 52. You may not vote on this poll

Covid 19 vaccination poll

   
Old 07-04-21, 09:40 PM
  #1
Covid 19 vaccination poll
I just had my second shot, yesterday, which was Moderna, after receiving Pfizer for my first shot. I was hoping for Pfizer again, as anecdotally, it seemed that fewer people had side effects with Pfizer. Fortunately, I seem to have escaped, relatively unscathed. Just a minor headache and slight fatigue. I'm surprised because both my shingles shots, as well as my last flu shot, wiped me out for a day with fever and chills.

I'm wondering which combination others had, and whether they had side effects. I'm not considering a sore arm as a side effect, as it's likely that most people had that.
Old 07-04-21, 09:44 PM
  #2
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Moderna/Moderna = no side effects
Old 07-04-21, 09:51 PM
  #3
Dan
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Moderna/Moderna = felt like crap for about a day. Light fever, sore body. Once fever broke, it was all done in a flash, like it never happened.
Old 07-04-21, 09:52 PM
  #4
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
2 Pfizer shots. No side effects except a sore arm.

I didnt realize they are mixing vaccines. Since when are people getting two different shots? I thought you werent supposed to.
Old 07-04-21, 10:00 PM
  #5
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Moderna x 2 with side effects that lasted a week. It sucked, but worth it.
Old 07-04-21, 10:03 PM
  #6
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
2 Pfizer shots. No side effects except a sore arm.

I didnt realize they are mixing vaccines. Since when are people getting two different shots? I thought you werent supposed to.
I'm not sure if it's happening in the US. I just assumed it was, but in Canada it can change, depending on availability.

We initially had a lot of Pfizer doses available, then there was a delay for a few weeks, and we started receiving a supply of Moderna.

Both mRNA vaccines are 'supposed' to be interchangeable, though there is a slight difference in their ingredients. When I received my Moderna shot, there was an additional question regarding sensitivities.

I think we've slowed down, substantially, if not halted administering Astrazeneca, and those that received a first dose of it are now recommended to get one the mRNA vaccines as a second dose. I'm not sure if the second does of AZ is still an option.

Old 07-04-21, 10:14 PM
  #7
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
I didnt really have much in the way of side effects at all from Moderna (x2) - a sore, stiff arm was about it - although my wife had a really tough time.
Old 07-04-21, 10:20 PM
  #8
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Yeah, no mixing of vaccines in the US.
And no AZ shot. Gonna have a lot of blank categories here.

Proud to be the first vaccinated Otter!
Old 07-04-21, 10:49 PM
  #9
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
2xModerna
The morning after I got the second shot, I woke up feeling like I had slept on gravel. Could barely move all day and had chills and fatigue. A little headache the next day but nothing since and its been many weeks now.
Old 07-04-21, 10:53 PM
  #10
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Two Pfizer. Fine after the first, but I had minor stomach issues and ended up throwing up after the second
Old 07-04-21, 11:28 PM
  #11
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
2x Pfizer. The side effects were no worse than what I've had from not enough sleep, so I counted that as no significant side effects.
Old 07-05-21, 01:11 AM
  #12
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Two Modernas. Felt like crap for less than a day after the 2nd, then felt great!
Old 07-05-21, 02:35 AM
  #13
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
2xPfizer, no side effects.
Old 07-05-21, 03:57 AM
  #14
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
J&J with pretty rough side effects for 2 or 3 days
Old 07-05-21, 04:46 AM
  #15
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
I had two Moderna shots. No side effects except for a sore arm and I felt a little dizzy for a day after my second shot, but nothing else.
Old 07-05-21, 06:41 AM
  #16
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
2xModerna. Completely vaccinated for over four months already. Wow-- time flies. Few effects after 1st dose. Moderate effects after 2nd dose. Flu-like symptoms and very sore arm. It had been so long, I'd forgotten what having the flu felt like!
Old 07-05-21, 06:46 AM
  #17
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Two Phizer. Minor side effect on second. Extreme fatigue the day after and arm too sore to raise above shoulder. Fine the day after that.
Old 07-05-21, 08:16 AM
  #18
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Wife and I both had J&J shot, with flu-like symptoms for a couple days. Daughter (13) had 2 Pfizer shots.....first one nothing, sick for a couple days after the second.
Old 07-05-21, 08:18 AM
  #19
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Two Pfizer with minimal side effects after the second shot. Basically I was fatigued for a day or two.
Old 07-05-21, 08:22 AM
  #20
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
After the Pfizer shot I had a sore arm and a headache for a day afterwards and that's about it.
Old 07-05-21, 08:51 AM
  #21
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
I had a sore arm after my 2x Pfizer. Is that considered a side effect? I basically stretched out where it hurt and it was gone the next day..

I feel like a yes/no on side effects ignores the wide range of reactions from a mildly sore arm to being in bed for a day or two.

Either way, I've sadly been around numerous people that tested positive for Covid within a day or two of extended contact, and thankfully have been good. (Still avoided close contact and masked up despite the CDC guidelines)
Old 07-05-21, 08:53 AM
  #22
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
I received the J&J shot a week before the blot clot issue was announced. I was so pissed after hearing the news. And I mean PISSED.

But its been 3 months since that happened, and Im still alive without Covid, so I guess I overreacted. Ive been to a 100-person wedding and 40+ person July 4th party, so lets see how well this vaccine works.

Anyways, I had 24 hours of side effects after the shot - fever and fatigue. The aching arm was minimal and something I didnt care about. 24 hours later, I felt great.

Old 07-05-21, 09:11 AM
  #23
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Wife and I both got the Pfizer. I only had a sore arm for both shots. My wife had a sore arm the first shot, and was really tired and spent the day in bed after the 2nd shot.
Old 07-05-21, 09:27 AM
  #24
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
2x Pfizer with minor headaches after first shot and substantial headaches after the second. There was really only one day that I felt like I was out of action though.
Old 07-05-21, 09:53 AM
  #25
Re: Covid 19 vaccination poll
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Yeah, no mixing of vaccines in the US.
And no AZ shot. Gonna have a lot of blank categories here.

Proud to be the first vaccinated Otter!
lol Yeah, there's going to be some empty responses. I'm hoping some of my fellow Canadians will chime in with either the AZ or combined shots.

Originally Posted by andicus View Post
I just had my second shot, yesterday, which was Moderna, after receiving Pfizer for my first shot. I was hoping for Pfizer again, as anecdotally, it seemed that fewer people had side effects with Pfizer. Fortunately, I seem to have escaped, relatively unscathed. Just a minor headache and slight fatigue. I'm surprised because both my shingles shots, as well as my last flu shot, wiped me out for a day with fever and chills.

I'm wondering which combination others had, and whether they had side effects. I'm not considering a sore arm as a side effect, as it's likely that most people had that.
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
I had a sore arm after my 2x Pfizer. Is that considered a side effect? I basically stretched out where it hurt and it was gone the next day..

I feel like a yes/no on side effects ignores the wide range of reactions from a mildly sore arm to being in bed for a day or two.

Either way, I've sadly been around numerous people that tested positive for Covid within a day or two of extended contact, and thankfully have been good. (Still avoided close contact and masked up despite the CDC guidelines)


