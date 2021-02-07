Tortillas served on the side- what are you supposed to do with them?
Posting this as I eat lunch at a Mexican restaurant. Never known for sure about this- a lot of their dishes including what I got today have tortillas on the side. Are they intended to be used with the main dish making soft tacos, or eaten plain on their own?
Probably making tacos. What did you order?
Rip it up and use it as an edible utensil to eat. Take a piece, use it to grab up some of whatever you ordered, shove it in your face.
Use it to make tacos. Take bits and use it to pick up some rice and beans. Use it to scrape up the last of the sauce, rice or beans. They're tortillas, not riddles.
Pretend you're a high school basketball player and throw them at the opposing team.
