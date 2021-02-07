DVD Talk Forum

Tortillas served on the side- what are you supposed to do with them?

   
07-02-21, 02:43 PM
Tortillas served on the side- what are you supposed to do with them?
Posting this as I eat lunch at a Mexican restaurant. Never known for sure about this- a lot of their dishes including what I got today have tortillas on the side. Are they intended to be used with the main dish making soft tacos, or eaten plain on their own?
07-02-21, 02:45 PM
Re: Tortillas served on the side- what are you supposed to do with them?
Probably making tacos. What did you order?
07-02-21, 02:46 PM
Re: Tortillas served on the side- what are you supposed to do with them?
Do what you want with them. Make a hand-puppet if it compels you.
07-02-21, 02:48 PM
Re: Tortillas served on the side- what are you supposed to do with them?
Rip it up and use it as an edible utensil to eat. Take a piece, use it to grab up some of whatever you ordered, shove it in your face.
07-02-21, 02:51 PM
Re: Tortillas served on the side- what are you supposed to do with them?
Use it to make tacos. Take bits and use it to pick up some rice and beans. Use it to scrape up the last of the sauce, rice or beans. They're tortillas, not riddles.
07-02-21, 02:51 PM
Re: Tortillas served on the side- what are you supposed to do with them?

07-02-21, 02:54 PM
Re: Tortillas served on the side- what are you supposed to do with them?
Pretend you're a high school basketball player and throw them at the opposing team.
07-02-21, 02:54 PM
Re: Tortillas served on the side- what are you supposed to do with them?
Originally Posted by Bronkster View Post
Pretend you're a high school basketballer and throw them at the opposing team.
Timely commentary!
07-02-21, 02:56 PM
Re: Tortillas served on the side- what are you supposed to do with them?
Originally Posted by Noonan View Post
Rip it up and use it as an edible utensil to eat. Take a piece, use it to grab up some of whatever you ordered, shove it in your face.
This Mexican approves.

or



