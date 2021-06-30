YAPOT - local USPS issues

I can't believe this.

One of our rural route carriers that comes does a 3 to 17 point turn in our driveway after he delivers an oversize package to the front door. He gets right on the edge, sometimes goes over the edge and I've noticed my driveway is starting to crack and crumble

The regular guy that comes was doing it, and we spoke to him over a year ago, and he stopped doing it. The older lady that we had for over 10 years always backed out of the drive.





On Monday, I finally caught up with him to ask him not to do it. He says, the PO does not allow them to back up if they are able to turn around. (Me: ?!?!) I point out the other carriers do it, and what if it was a single driveway? He insists it's a rule. I said what if you park on the street and walk it up. He says he can't. I said I've seen you park on the street and walk it up my neighbors [single] driveway. He had no answer for that.



So I filed a complaint on the Ask USPS phone. The next day I see him pull up to the box, and he's sitting there for awhile looking like he's writing something. And I was expecting another package. My wife goes out to see what he's doing. He said since I called and complained he cannot deliver oversize packages to the door anymore. WTF??

I tried calling again to update the case. I could not get to the prompt on ASK USPS to call me back. idk what that was about, no options took me back to how I did it the day before. So I found a way to send an email and reference the original claim.

EDIT to Add: It was taking him at least 3-5 minutes before my wife got out there. You're telling me it's faster for him to fill out that form instead of walking it up?



Finally someone from the local PO (delivery supervisor) calls me today. Ask USPS said they had 48 hours.

He says it's in their system that registers when they back up, and they try to "minimize" it.

I said I'm willing to work with you here, but not delivering my packages is not acceptable.

What if he walks it up? I've seen him do that to my neighbors driveway? He says he has to talk to the Postmaster, and puts me on hold. He says do I know how long my drive is, and I said I'm not sure it's around 50-100 ft I think. He says he will take a drive by tonight and "eye" it up, he can tell. I ask if there's a certain distance, and he says under 50'. I bring up again, a single wide driveway would be ok to back up and I say, so I'm getting penalized for a having a wide driveway. And he says if there is a risk of property damage they you get an unable to deliver notice. WTF!

I forget how it came up, but he says "not that guy". And I said what do you mean "that guy"? He says the guy's name, would not do anything to "set him off". And I'm like WHAT? Am I or my family in danger? Oh. No, I didn't mean it like that... he's not going to go postal.

WTF?

I didn't think of it at the time, but if they can't do a turn around without going over the edge possibly causing damage, maybe the driver should not be driving?



The fact he said "minimize" (backing up) makes me think he's BS-ing me. To me, "minimize it" means they don't want them to do it but they can if they have to. But what can I do?



So unless we can meet them when an oversize package is coming it looks like we will have to go to the local PO to pick it up. And of course that PO sucks because the service is bad, and have to park on the street.



To most it's just a little thing, but it's going to be an inconvenience to me now. And I wasn't trying to get anyone fired or anything, just wanted him to stop turning around in my driveway.

I wish you could opt out of USPS somehow.